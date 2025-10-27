Blue Ridge Associates Announces Strategic Partnership and Presence at Employee Owned 2025 in Las Vegas

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Associates ("Blue Ridge") a leading provider of ESOP and retirement plan administration and compliance services, is proud to announce its role as a Strategic Partner of Employee Owned 2025, the nation's largest annual conference for employee ownership professionals in the world, taking place November 2–5, 2025, at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As a trusted advocate for the employee ownership community, Blue Ridge Associates will have a strong presence throughout the event. Eleven senior-level associates will lead 12 educational sessions during the four-day conference, covering financial, cultural, and operational strategies for employee-owned companies. Topics include streamlining ESOP plan administration, strengthening employee communication, and building resilient ESOP ownership cultures.

Blue Ridge Associates at Employee Owned 2025

Attendees are also invited to visit Blue Ridge Associates' private suite in Copperleaf 3 (second floor) to connect with the firm's leadership team and business development professionals. The suite will serve as a hub for one-on-one discussions with ESOP companies, advisors, and professionals from across the country.

"Employee Owned 2025 provides a valuable opportunity to engage with the ESOP community and share ideas that move the industry forward," said Shanna Bonanno, Chief Marketing Officer at Blue Ridge Associates. "We're honored to be a Strategic Partner and contribute through meaningful sessions and discussions that support employee-owned companies."

Blue Ridge Associates remains committed to helping plan sponsors and advisors deliver accurate, efficient, and empowering ownership benefits through innovation, expertise, and partnership.

For more information about Blue Ridge Associates, visit oneblueridge.com.

About Blue Ridge Associates:

Serving since 1966, Blue Ridge is a leading provider of administration and compliance solutions for employer-sponsored ESOP and qualified retirement plan benefits serving 9,700 plans covering over 910,000 participants. The Company offers a full suite of tech-enabled services, including recordkeeping, administration, compliance, consulting, communication, and education for tax advantage employer sponsored ESOP plans, as well as all types of qualified retirement plans. The Company's integrated, best-of-breed delivery model, proprietary technology platform, and established network of strategic distribution partners, make it easy for employers to provide wealth building benefits to employees.

