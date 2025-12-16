Blue Ridge Associates Appoints Lindsay Shafer as Vice President of ESOP Communication Services

Employee ownership communication expert to lead strategic engagement initiatives for ESOP clients nationwide.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Associates, a leading provider of ESOP and retirement plan administration and compliance services, today announced the appointment of Lindsay Shafer as Vice President of ESOP Communication Services.

In this senior leadership role, Shafer will lead the development and execution of strategic communication initiatives designed to support and elevate the employee ownership experience for Blue Ridge clients. With deep expertise in employee engagement, public speaking, and strategic planning, she will guide a team responsible for crafting impactful presentations, learning tools, and digital content that foster a strong culture of ownership and understanding across diverse employee groups.

Shafer will also serve as a trusted advisor to clients, helping them align their ESOP communication strategies with broader business goals and corporate culture. Her work will include delivering educational presentations, facilitating employee ownership events, mentoring internal team members, and contributing to marketing and business development initiatives.

With more than 20 years of experience as a facilitator, trainer, and project manager, Shafer has partnered with employee-owned companies, nonprofits, government agencies, and educational institutions. Her background includes specialized expertise in ESOP communication and education, leadership development, inclusion and belonging, and strategic planning. Prior to joining Blue Ridge, she worked with an organization development consulting firm, where she helped clients enhance culture, strengthen leadership, and deepen employee ownership practices.

"Lindsay's combination of experience, creativity, and passion for employee ownership makes her an outstanding addition to our leadership team," said Mark Agustin. "Her expertise in communication and culture will help our clients unlock the full potential of employee ownership and build stronger, more engaged workplaces. We are excited to welcome her energy and talent to our organization."

Shafer is an active leader in the employee ownership community, serving on The ESOP Association's Ownership Culture Committee and as Vice President of Fundraising and Sponsorships for the Association's Rocky Mountain Chapter. She holds both a BA and MA from the University of Pennsylvania.

Blue Ridge Associates continues to strengthen its leadership team as part of its ongoing commitment to helping organizations achieve success through employee ownership, engagement, and operational excellence.

For more information about Blue Ridge Associates, visit oneblueridge.com.

About Blue Ridge Associates:

Serving since 1966, Blue Ridge is a leading provider of administration and compliance solutions for employer-sponsored ESOP and qualified retirement plan benefits serving 9,700 plans covering over 910,000 participants. The Company offers a full suite of tech-enabled services, including recordkeeping, administration, compliance, consulting, communication, and education for tax advantage employer sponsored ESOP plans, as well as all types of qualified retirement plans. The Company's integrated, best-of-breed delivery model, proprietary technology platform, and established network of strategic distribution partners, make it easy for employers to provide wealth building benefits to employees.

