Blue Ridge Associates Unveils Rebranding and Launches New Website, OneBlueRidge.com

Leading Provider of Retirement Plan Administration Solutions Expands Services and Enhances Client Experience with New Brand Identity and Digital Platform

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Associates, a trusted partner for retirement plan professionals and sponsors, is proud to announce the launch of its new website, OneBlueRidge.com, and a rebranding effort that reflects the company's growth and continued leadership in providing comprehensive retirement plan administration services.

Founded in 1988, Blue Ridge Associates is a national leader in delivering technology-enabled administration solutions for employer-sponsored, tax-advantaged equity compensation and savings benefit plans. Over the years, Blue Ridge has built a strong reputation as a reliable provider of compliance services and innovative tools that support employers in offering wealth-building benefits to their employees, such as ESOP, 401(k), 403(b) and pension plans.

"The launch of the new website, OneBlueRidge.com, marks a significant milestone in Blue Ridge's evolution" Mark Agustin. Post this

As part of its expansion strategy, Blue Ridge acquired several respected industry players, including Coastal Pension Services, California Benefit Planners, Crowe's Tax Benefit Plan Services business, and TSC 401K. These acquisitions helped the company broaden its expertise and service offerings, solidifying its position as a leading provider of retirement plan administration solutions across the U.S.

Today, these companies now form Blue Ridge Associates to serve employers across a broad spectrum of industries, offering a full suite of services that include plan design, compliance, recordkeeping, and participant education.

"The renaming to Blue Ridge Associates and the launch of the new website, OneBlueRidge.com, marks a significant milestone in Blue Ridge's evolution," commented Mark Agustin, President of Blue Ridge Associates. "The new website enables clients and partners to easily access resources and connect with our team for support."

"We are excited to unveil our new brand and website, which reflect the strength of our history, the breadth of our services, and our commitment to client success," said Bill Yoerger, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Ridge Associates. "As we continue to grow and expand our capabilities, we remain focused on providing retirement plan professionals and employers with the highest level of expertise, compliance, and technology-driven solutions."

For more information, visit www.OneBlueRidge.com.

About Blue Ridge Associates

Founded in 1988, Blue Ridge Associates is a leading provider of retirement plan administration solutions, offering technology-enabled compliance services for employer-sponsored, tax-advantaged equity compensation and savings benefit plans. Together with acquired firms, Blue Ridge has been serving clients across the United States since 1966, providing innovative solutions and expertise to 8,700 plans sponsors covering 870,000 employees with over $60 billion of assets, and supporting thousands of retirement plan professionals. Through a commitment to excellence, Blue Ridge continues to set the standard for service, reliability, and client satisfaction in the retirement benefits industry.

SOURCE Blue Ridge Associates