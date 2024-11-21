Blue Ridge/Toccoa River KOA Holiday Recognized as Kampgrounds of America, Inc.'s 2025 Rising Star

Northern Georgia KOA Holiday chosen out of hundreds of campgrounds to win major award for new campground owners

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blue Ridge/Toccoa River KOA Holiday, owned and operated by the Kieffer family—John, Beth, and their daughter Ali—has been named the Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA) Rising Star for 2025. Announced Wednesday, November 20, during KOA's annual Convention and Expo held this year in San Antonio, Texas, the Rising Star Award is awarded to an exemplary campground that has been a part of the KOA campground system for less than five years. Ali Kieffer, co-owner, said it best, "we're not just running a business; we're building a community."

The Blue Ridge/Toccoa River KOA Holiday was recognized as KOA’s 2025 Rising Star

The Kieffer family dream of owning a hospitality location materialized when they found the perfect property near Blue Ridge, Georgia. Leveraging John's background as a general contractor, they designed the 18-acre riverside property turned campground from scratch starting in 2018, working through the COVID-19 pandemic as best as possible and opening for business Labor Day weekend in 2020.

"We looked at Blue Ridge as a place for us to retire before we built the campground. Since our youth, Beth and I have talked about owning a lodge or a hospitality location, and so it was always on our radar as a thing to do once we retired and we found the perfect location," said John Kieffer.

Campers themselves, the Keiffer family worked together to transform their passion for camping into a thriving business, a 94-site KOA Holiday.

The Kieffers emphasize that successful campground management requires adaptability, financial savvy, and practical knowledge of landscape design and outdoor maintenance. Their entrepreneurial spirit, a core KOA value, drove them to transform their idea into reality.

"John and Beth jumped into campground ownership with such passion, it's amazing to see how far they've come," said Toby O'Rourke, president and CEO of Kampgrounds of America, Inc. "Their quick success is a testament to their hard work and the welcoming experience they create for every camper."

Committed to innovation, the Kiefers draw inspiration from fellow campground owners, guest feedback, and their own camping experiences. Recent upgrades include:

2023: Multi-purpose lodge, RV and boat storage facility, additional recreation areas

2024: Upgraded Deluxe riverside sites, added a Paw Pen KOA Patio Site, relocated and upgraded their KampK9® dog park

2025 Plans: Convert basic sites to Deluxe pull-through options, create more pet-friendly spaces

"You have to be very open-minded and knowledgeable about money, staffing, and plant management," John said, highlighting the multifaceted nature of campground management. "We took an idea and made it materialize into a fantastic operation. It took an entrepreneurial spirit to get it all done."

