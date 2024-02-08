BLUE SALT IS NAMED THE KITCHENAID® 2024 COLOR OF THE YEAR AND IT IS BOUND TO BREAK THE MONOTONY

The Alluring Shimmer of Blue Salt Marks the First KitchenAid Color of the Year with a Unique Finish

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KitchenAid unveils its 2024 Color of The Year: Blue Salt. Blue Salt is a periwinkle blue with a subtle iridescent, reddish-pearl finish that softly shifts hues depending on the angle or lighting. It's a living color that is bound to break the monotony in the kitchen. Available today in the Artisan Stand Mixer, Blue Salt is an ever-shifting hue that reflects the versatility that the kitchen plays in our lives.

"At KitchenAid, we aim to create extraordinary kitchen experiences, and that often starts with the color and design of our products. The 2024 Color of the Year is no different, it's the first color selection to feature a unique finish," said Chad Ries, Global Brand Marketing Director at KitchenAid Small Appliances. "Inspired by how a pinch of salt opens your senses to new depths of flavor, Blue Salt is a sensory reminder to see every day in a new light."

Blue Salt marks the sixth KitchenAid Color of the Year announcement. KitchenAid has championed the power of color to fuel creativity since introducing the first Stand Mixer colors in 1955. Today, the brand's Color of the Year taps global trends to capture the current moment and inspire makers around the world.

"We began the 2024 KitchenAid Color of the Year research process in early 2021," said Brittni Pertijs, Color, Finish, and Material Manager at Whirlpool. "Warm tones like the two previous KitchenAid Color of the Year selections, Beetroot and Hibiscus, had been so dominant that we knew cooler tones were going to have a resurgence. We wanted the 2024 Color of the Year to reflect the shifting tones and senses of nature, like air, or the ocean."

The Artisan Stand Mixer is now available on KitchenAid.com.

  • Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (available in Blue Salt)
    • KSM195PSOA – MSRP $499.99

About KitchenAid
Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAidUSA.

About Whirlpool Corporation
Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

