KitchenAid: HOLIDAY ENTERTAINING MADE EASY

CHEF CLAIRE ROBINSON SHARES HER TOP HOLIDAY HOSTING TIPS SO YOU CAN SPEND MORE TIME WITH LOVED ONES

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

There is no time like the holiday season, when loved ones gather together and homes across the country transform into more beautiful versions of themselves in anticipation of celebratory meals and festive parties. But with all of that merriment also comes the stress of hosting. If you're planning a holiday gathering this season, help is here!

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/kitchenaid/9364351-en-kitchenaid-top-holiday-hosting-tips

Chef and former Food Network host Claire Robinson knows a thing or two about hosting an unforgettable holiday gathering. In this interview, she shares helpful kitchen prep tips that will allow you to enjoy more quality time with your guests. She will also discuss:

MAKING MEMORIES – Whether you're baking holiday cookies with your kids or hosting new family for the first time, slow down and savor the process, not just the final outcome. Continue a family tradition by learning a cherished recipe from a parent or grandparent, or start a new tradition of your own!





– Whether you're baking holiday cookies with your kids or hosting new family for the first time, slow down and savor the process, not just the final outcome. Continue a family tradition by learning a cherished recipe from a parent or grandparent, or start a new tradition of your own! TIME-SAVING PREP – Every professional and at-home chef knows that preparation is key: get your shopping done days ahead of your event so there are no last minute trips to the store; handle time-consuming tasks like chopping vegetables a day or two in advance. The more you can get done before the party, the more time you'll have to spend with your loved ones.





– Every professional and at-home chef knows that preparation is key: get your shopping done days ahead of your event so there are no last minute trips to the store; handle time-consuming tasks like chopping vegetables a day or two in advance. The more you can get done before the party, the more time you'll have to spend with your loved ones. HOSTING HELPERS – Smart appliances can take the guesswork out of holiday cooking and give you the confidence to try out a new recipe! From smart ovens that will suggest cooking times and temps to dishwashers that offer targeted cleaning at every rack level, they can relieve some of the stress and worry that comes with cooking & cleaning for a crowd.





– Smart appliances can take the guesswork out of holiday cooking and give you the confidence to try out a new recipe! From smart ovens that will suggest cooking times and temps to dishwashers that offer targeted cleaning at every rack level, they can relieve some of the stress and worry that comes with cooking & cleaning for a crowd. CREATE THE PERFECT COOKING SANCTUARY – The kitchen is a gathering place, so make yours your own. Whether it's a glamorous light fixture or a fun pop of color, find a way to make your kitchen a place you want to spend more time in. The new appliance line from KitchenAid offers one way to personalize your space through a curated palette of finishes. The new Juniper color, a nature inspired shade of green, is unique and customizable.

For more information, please visit: www.kitchenaid.com

ABOUT CHEF CLAIRE ROBINSON:

Claire Robinson is a chef and television personality best known for her Food Network show 5 Ingredient Fix, combining her devotion for food and teaching in a series featuring delicious eclectic recipes made with five ingredients or fewer. A graduate of both University of Memphis and the French Culinary Institute, Claire believes the best dishes feature a carefully selected few ingredients, a straightforward cooking style that also promotes healthier and seasonal eating.

Produced for: KitchenAid

SOURCE KitchenAid