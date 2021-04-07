Blue Shield of California Adds MemorialCare to Trio's Orange County Network

In addition to dozens of health benefit choices for employers and consumers already in place, MemorialCare's most recent partnership with Blue Shield Trio HMO network is designed to deliver choice, affordability, coordinated care and convenient access.

"With our fully integrated ambulatory network of 225 healthcare locations, top hospitals and 13,000 physicians, nurses and other clinicians and support teams, MemorialCare was selected to join the Trio network based on our proven ability to deliver high quality, value-driven care and exceptional service at reduced cost to employers and consumers," says Barry Arbuckle, Ph.D., MemorialCare president and CEO.

MemorialCare affiliated physicians are locally and nationally recognized in their areas of expertise. The Trio HMO network alone includes nearly 1,000 MemorialCare physicians.

A non-profit, regional healthcare system serving nearly 2 million people living and working in Southern California, MemorialCare is frequently tapped to provide network depth to an increasing number of health-related organizations and local employers.

MemorialCare is increasing its number of community-based outpatient centers for ambulatory surgery, medical imaging, urgent care, breast health, physical therapy, kidney dialysis and comprehensive health services throughout Orange, Los Angeles and neighboring counties. MemorialCare also continues to recruit world-class physicians to several centers of excellence, including cancer, cardiology, pediatrics, orthopedic surgery, neurosciences, women's health and other specialty areas—drawing leading physicians choosing to join its expansive medical community.

About MemorialCare

MemorialCare's 225 locations include top hospitals - Long Beach Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center; MemorialCare Medical Group, Greater Newport Physicians, MemorialCare Research, MemorialCare Select Health Plan and numerous outpatient ambulatory surgery, medical imaging, urgent care, breast health, physical therapy, dialysis and primary care and specialty care centers. Accolades include Best Health System, Best Workplaces, Top Performing Medical Groups, Magnet Nursing Excellence for all MemorialCare hospitals, 10 Largest Children's Hospitals, Top 50 U.S. Hospitals, Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospitals, Best Orthopedic Hospitals, 100 Best Hospitals-Spine and Prostate Surgeries, Best of Orange County and Long Beach Hospitals and Medical Groups honors from seven regional newspapers, U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals and "high performing" in 31 clinical categories, Newsweek Top 100 Hospitals, Best Maternity Hospitals, Best Hospitals in the World and more. Visit memorialcare.org.

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. Blue Shield of California is a tax paying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Shield Association with over 4.5 million members, over 7,500 employees and more than $21 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $150 million to Blue Shield of California Foundation in the last four years to have an impact on California communities. For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com.

