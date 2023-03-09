Blue Shield of California Announces Haley Mixon as Nonprofit Health Plan's Chief Human Resources Officer

OAKLAND, Calif., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Shield of California today announced Haley Mixon's appointment to chief human resources officer – a move designed to drive enterprise-wide people and engagement initiatives at the nonprofit health plan. Mixon assumes the role following Mary O'Hara's retirement earlier this year after 10 years at Blue Shield.

Haley Mixon, newly appointed Chief Human Resources Officer at Blue Shield of California

Most recently, Mixon has been serving as interim chief human resources officer, overseeing an accelerated goal-setting and performance review process, pay structure changes, a highly competitive rewards program, talent acquisition transformation, and leadership development programs.

"Haley is incredibly passionate about cultivating a positive employee experience and her ability to listen and coach others is emblematic of our leadership model," said Paul Markovich, president and CEO, Blue Shield of California. "We are incredibly grateful for Mary O'Hara's prior leadership in this role and wish her well in retirement. I am confident in Haley's proven record of success to lead and grow Blue Shield's human resources strategy."

In this role, Mixon is responsible for leading the human resources function, which includes people strategy, leadership development, diversity equity and inclusion, enterprise-wide learning, and the employee experience for more than 7,800 employees.

"I am thrilled and humbled to serve in the role of chief human resources officer," Mixon said. "I look forward to working with my colleagues to build upon the important work we do to support our people and ensure Blue Shield remains a great place to do meaningful work."

Mixon joined Blue Shield in 2016 as vice president of human resources, business partners and employee relations, and was elevated to senior vice president in August of 2022. Previously, Mixon spent more than eight years at General Electric across three business units. At GE Digital, Mixon was accountable for building software talent capabilities across the company's industrial business. Earlier, she held a variety of global human resources roles at GE Oil & Gas and GE Appliances divisions.

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. Blue Shield of California is a tax paying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Shield Association with over 4.7 million members, over 7,800 employees and more than $22.9 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $192 million to Blue Shield of California Foundation in the last five years to have an impact on California communities.

