Blue Shield of California Announces New Leadership to Support Markets, Provider Partnerships and Network Management

"We serve more than 1.7 million members through government-sponsored healthcare programs — from children and families to young adults to our senior population," said Ellen Sexton, executive vice president and chief growth officer. "Gary is a visionary, results-driven, member-focused leader and his expertise will be instrumental as we work to improve the lives of our members and create a positive impact in our communities."

Culp will lead Blue Shield's government health programs, including Medicare, Medi-Cal, and Individual and Family Plans. He'll work to make these plans stronger and more affordable with a focus on building relationships with key industry and community partners. His goal is to improve member experiences while growing these programs responsibly.

"Blue Shield's commitment to providing access to high-quality, equitable care and fostering strong collaboration is essential to the future of health care," said Culp. "I'm excited to join a team so deeply focused on creating a better, more affordable healthcare system for all."

"Greg knows how to build strong relationships with hospitals and doctors, which will help us improve care quality while making that care more affordable," said Deneen Vojta, MD, executive vice president for Healthcare Quality and Affordability at Blue Shield. "He has a talent for working through tough negotiations, streamlining processes and connecting with people — all of which will support Blue Shield's mission to make health care work for our members."

Siebert will lead Blue Shield's efforts to improve how we work with doctors and hospitals. He'll focus on creating better partnerships and making Blue Shield's internal systems more modern and efficient. His work will support Blue Shield's mission to provide access to high-quality care for members with a focus on digital tools and new ways to deliver care.

"Blue Shield is uniquely positioned to collaborate with providers, medical groups and hospitals in meaningful ways to improve members' healthcare experiences and outcomes," said Siebert. "I'm excited to be at an organization with the potential to improve the lives of Californians and support our provider community when they need us most."

Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. The health plan is a taxpaying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Shield Association with 6 million members, over 6,500 employees and more than $27 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $60 million to the Blue Shield of California Foundation in the last three years to have an impact on California communities. For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn or Facebook.

