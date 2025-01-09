Blue Shield of California Offers Assistance to Members Affected by Southern California Fires

News provided by

Blue Shield of California

Jan 09, 2025, 18:31 ET

Access to the care you need is just a phone call away

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Shield of California is working hard to ensure the safety and care of Blue Shield of California members affected by the recent wildfires in Southern California.

Evacuations have been ordered for areas of Los Angeles County due to several major fires, including the Palisades, Hurst, Eaton and Sunset fires.

"As a California company, we are focused today on our members, employees, and health systems in Southern California," said Lois Quam, president and chief executive officer, Blue Shield of California. "Our priority is to ensure that members have access to the essential health services and resources they need during this difficult time. This developing situation underscores the importance of our work together to secure healthcare access in the face of crises."

Blue Shield of California Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ravi Kavasery, M.D., said, "People, first and foremost, need to heed all evacuation orders and leave immediately if asked to do so. If you are able to stay in your homes, there are ways to avoid being affected by the dangerous, smoky air, including keeping windows and doors closed, running an air purifier if you have one, and wearing an N95 mask if venturing outdoors."

RESOURCES

For information on California Office of Emergency Services resources, please visit Cal OES.
For information on fire updates, please visit CalFire.

Click here to find out how Blue Shield of California and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan members impacted by fire can access care.

About Blue Shield of California
Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. The health plan is a tax paying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Shield Association with nearly 6 million members, over 7,100 employees and more than $25 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $60 million to Blue Shield of California Foundation in the last three years to have an impact on California communities.

For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn or Facebook.

CONTACT:
Mark Seelig
Blue Shield of California 
510-607-2359
[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Shield of California

