Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan Receives Multicultural Health Care Distinction from the National Committee for Quality Assurance

MONTEREY PARK, Calif., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan (Blue Shield Promise) has received the Multicultural Health Care Distinction from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). This nationally recognized distinction reflects Blue Shield Promise's mission-driven commitment to elevating the standard of care for the diverse populations they serve.

NCQA's Multicultural Health Care program evaluates how well organizations comply with standards in:

Collecting race, ethnicity and language data

Access and availability of language assistance services

Cultural responsiveness of the practitioner network

Providing culturally and linguistically appropriate services

Reducing health care disparities

"Earning Multicultural Health Care Distinction shows that an organization is making a breakthrough in providing excellent health care to diverse populations. I congratulate any organization that achieves this level of distinction," said NCQA President Margaret E. O'Kane. "Eliminating racial and ethnic disparities in health care is essential to improving the quality of care overall."

"We are honored to receive the Multicultural Health Care Distinction from the National Committee for Quality Assurance," said Dr. Susan Fleischman, chief medical officer for Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan. "We are committed to working to reduce health care disparities, and to being a resource and advocate that positively impacts the health of the communities we serve."

About Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan

Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan is a managed care organization, wholly owned by Blue Shield of California, offering Medi-Cal and Medicare-Medicaid Plans. It is led by healthcare professionals with a "members-first" philosophy and committed to building a quality network of providers and partnering with community organizations for more than 400,000 members. For more information about Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan, please visit www.blueshieldca.com/promise . For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit www.news.blueshieldca.com . Or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook .

About National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA)

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

