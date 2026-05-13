Nonprofit health plan earns platinum level status for consistent achievement, long-term commitment to ongoing development and growth

OAKLAND, Calif., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Shield of California has been named as a 2026 U.S. Best Managed Company for the seventh consecutive year. In addition, the nonprofit health plan was recognized as a Platinum Honoree for achieving this recognition for seven or more years. Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the successes of their management teams.

Blue Shield of California Recognized as a Best Managed Company in the United States for Seventh Consecutive Year

Blue Shield has been recognized for its excellence in strategic planning and execution while remaining dedicated to its employees and customers. This year's awardees are also being recognized for demonstrating focus on digital transformation and commitment to sustainable growth. Hundreds of private companies from more than 46 countries were evaluated by an external panel of judges who selected honorees based on four areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture, and governance/financial performance.

"This recognition is a credit to our 6,500 employees and the way they show up for members every day in pursuit of our nonprofit mission to provide access to quality care that's sustainably affordable," said Mike Stuart, Blue Shield of California's president and CEO. "Our employees' consistency and commitment continue to make a real difference for the people and communities we serve."

Among the U.S. winners, Blue Shield of California was one of 63 companies awarded, one of 14 Platinum honorees, one of six winners based in California, and one of five honorees in the healthcare sector or a related field. To see the full list of this year's honorees, click here.

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. The health plan is a taxpaying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Shield Association with 6 million members, over 6,500 employees and more than $27 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid, and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $60 million to the Blue Shield of California Foundation in the last three years to have an impact on California communities. For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn or Facebook.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent evaluation process. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

CONTACT: Mark Seelig

Blue Shield of California

510-607-2359

[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Shield of California