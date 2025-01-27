Blue Toad Botanicals Launches You've Got Some NERVE™ Stack Featuring Vanizem™ Aframomum melegueta Extract

Synergistic Formulation Designed to Support Healthy Nerve Function

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc. announced that Blue Toad Botanicals™ (Boise, ID USA), a premium lifestyle brand that delivers targeted therapeutic functional mushrooms and botanical stacks has launched a new consumer health product called You've Got Some NERVE™ Functional Mushroom Capsules. The product features PLT Health Solutions' Vanizem™ Aframomum melegueta, which has been clinically demonstrated to improve mood and sleep. The complex formulation for You've Got Some NERVE™ consists of functional mushrooms and a broad range of cutting-edge botanicals and vitamins. This one-of-a-kind stack includes a potent blend of NeuroAEA™ (Anandamide & Myristicin), Feverfew, Passion Flower, Skullcap, NeuroAGARIC™ (Muscimol), Methylated B-Complex, Benfotiamine, Proprietary Terpene Stack and Acetyl-L-Carnitine.

Vanizem is a proprietary selection and extraction of the West African flowering plant Aframomum melegueta (Grains of Paradise) with standardized bioactives, including 10% vanilloids where 1.5% of them are 6-Paradol that target the endocannabinoid system.

Launched in January 2025, You've Got Some NERVE™ is available direct-to-consumer via the Internet and at www.bluetoadbotanicals.com .

According to Co-founder & CEO/Chief Innovation Officer Paul Frantellizzi of Blue Toad, the development and launch of this new product is in line with the company's mission to offer premium quality ingredients with quality science that consumers will actually feel when they consume them. "Living with nerve issues can be challenging and can take a significant toll on people's quality of life. It can affect mood, sleep and impact overall quality of life. Our goal is to empower people to take a more active role in their health and lifestyle and discover effective strategies for supporting neurologic health. Informing the development of this product was my own history of struggling with these issues, he said. The addition of a branded, clinically studied ingredient like Vanizem to this formulation helps us build trust with our customers and offers new, disruptive benefits to our product. We were extremely excited about the standardized content of 10% vanilloids," he added.

Vanizem: A unique botanical solution

Vanizem is a proprietary selection and extraction of the West African flowering plant Aframomum melegueta (Grains of Paradise) with standardized bioactives, including 10% vanilloids where 1.5% of them are 6-Paradol that target the endocannabinoid system. In a recently completed clinical study, Vanizem was shown to provide improvements in self-reported tension scores (POMS) and significant improvements in sleep quality score (LSEQ) along with improvements in mood, vigor, ease of falling asleep and easier morning awakening.* Studies showed that a low dose showed significant results in improving mental wellbeing, reducing stress and anxiety levels, supporting sleep and contributing to overall relaxation.within just three days.* The ingredient was developed by PLT innovation partner Nektium Pharma (Las Palmas, Spain). PLT Health Solutions is the exclusive sales and marketing partner for Vanizem in North America.

According to Steve Fink, Vice President of Marketing for PLT Health Solutions, Blue Toad is an exciting and innovative company in the health and wellness space. "The team at Blue Toad 'get' what self-care through the use of botanicals is all about. They were one of the first companies that recognized the potential for Vanizem. We are excited at the launch of this new product and look forward to more people being introduced to the benefits of Vanizem," he said.

For more information on Blue Toad Botanicals, visit bluetoadbotanicals.com

For more information on Vanizem, visit plthealth.com/vanizem

About Blue Toad

Founded in early 2021 by Pamela Peters & Paul Frantellizzi, Blue Toad™ is a Boise-based, award-winning, and extremely disruptive team of industry professionals developing premium functional-mushroom and targeted therapeutic microdose stacks that solve consumer problems. We understand that gut-health is key to homeostasis & building upon that premise, we use patented, clinically validated ingredients & botanical stacks giving consumers need-state support for Mood, Pain, Sleep, Anxiety, Hormones, Immunity, etc. Blue Toad™ is currently well positioned to be the next big brand in the functional mushroom & wellness industry.

About PLT Health Solutions

Headquartered in Morristown, NJ, USA, PLT Health Solutions is a trusted discoverer, developer, and marketer of high-quality, scientifically supported ingredients that enhance health and functionality. As a leading ingredients innovator, PLT's global network of strategic partnerships provides unique access to impactful solutions. PLT Health Solutions is a purpose-driven company passionate about helping people live healthier, happier lives. By delivering an unsurpassed mix of expertise, resources, and service, PLT is committed to helping both its strategic partners and valued customers grow.

