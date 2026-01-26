PLT Appoints Pritesh Shetty as Director of Business Development, APAC

Sixteen-Year Veteran of Natural Products Industry Will Develop Business Across Key Asia-Pacific Markets as Part of Company's Growing International Presence

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc. announced that it has appointed Pritesh Shetty as a part of the company's International Sales Team. Mr. Shetty brings more than sixteen years of experience in a variety of sales, business development and project management roles supporting clinically backed consumer product development. In his new role at PLT, he will direct business development efforts in key Asia Pacific markets, including Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam among other emerging markets in the region. Immediately prior to joining PLT, Mr. Shetty was with Prinova, responsible for Asian markets. He will be based in Selangor, Malaysia.

According to Mark Stephens, Vice President, Global Sales for PLT Health Solutions, Pritesh Shetty's experience in the health and wellness industry as well as Asian markets will help the company become an Innovation partner of choice for supplement, food and beverage companies. "International companies have had great interest in PLT Health Solutions' ingredients for decades. As we continue our mission to expand our international presence, as a company, we want to develop closer relationships with consumer product companies as they look to develop their next products – a position we hold in North America," he said. "Pritesh Shetty has excellent experience in a number of roles in the ingredient business, and we feel he will be an excellent resource for the Asia-Pacific customer community in leveraging our ingredient portfolio to create cutting-edge products," he added.

Over Sixteen Years in the Industry

During his five-year tenure at Prinova, Mr. Shetty was responsible for sales of customized premixes and functional ingredients in the Asian market. He also developed and oversaw the company's distributor network in the region. Earlier postings in the industry included roles as Senior Account Manager for DSM's Human Nutrition & Health Division and Chief Manager – International Sales for Piramal Enterprise Limited's nutritional solutions business. Early in his career he worked on Asian sales and global product management for OmniActive Health Technologies.

Mr. Shetty was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in Biotechnology from SIES College (Mumbai University) and a Master of Business Administration in Biotechnology Marketing from the Savitribai Phule Pune University's Department of Management Sciences.

About PLT Health Solutions

Headquartered in Morristown, NJ, USA, PLT Health Solutions is a trusted discoverer, developer, and marketer of high-quality, scientifically supported ingredients that enhance health and functionality. As a leading ingredients innovator, PLT's global network of strategic partnerships provides unique access to impactful solutions. By delivering an unsurpassed mix of expertise, resources, and service, PLT is committed to helping both its strategic partners and valued customers grow.

