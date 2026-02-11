PLT Health Solutions to Showcase New Clinical Studies and New Ingredients at Natural Products Expo West

Company Will Highlight Expanding Joint Health, Energy and Cognitive Portfolios

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc. announced that it will be debuting new ingredients not previously shown and highlighting new clinical science and delivery system options at Natural Products Expo West (Booth #3005) 3-6 March in Anaheim, CA, USA. A newly completed clinical study will be presented on a breakthrough ingredient in the Joint Health/Mobility category. Previously launched but new to Expo West ingredients include offerings in the Energy category. The company will be highlighting its ingredient portfolios for Energy, Joint Health and Cognitive Performance. All of these ingredients are supported by clinical science, and most are considered 'beverage-friendly' as part of PLT's growing beverage ingredient portfolio.

According to Steve Fink, Vice President of Marketing for PLT Health Solutions, the ingredient lineup for the company at Expo West responds to the hottest trends in the consumer space and addresses these trends with clinical evidence and desirable product forms. "Visitors to the PLT booth this year will see a company that is focused on innovation in the market and on providing ingredient solutions that can make an impact on consumers. We are offering a range of exciting options in some of the fastest growing categories and support these ingredients with on-pack messaging opportunities," he said. "Whether a company is established or a start-up, we are looking forward to the chance to have productive dialogue at the show," he added.

The PLT Energy and Joint Health Portfolios

Caffeine is the world's most widely used energy ingredient. At the same time, it is well known for drawbacks, including limits on inclusion rates, short duration, jitters and the potential for crash. According to Fink, PLT's energy portfolio includes ingredients that offer options to create an energy experience that address market trends. "At PLT, we're offering four ingredients featuring new technologies for caffeine delivery and non-stimulant forms of energy and want to discuss how they can work together. This portfolio allows companies to improve the energy experience they offer consumers in the areas of physical energy, mental energy, stress-resilient energy and more," he said.

PLT has long been at the forefront of joint health ingredients with its AprèsFlex® 5-Day Joint Support, which is featured in many of the top joint health brands in the US and beyond. It offers fast efficacy and a low dose in addressing joint comfort and cartilage preservation. In 2025, PLT announced a new study on its Dynagenix® Muscle+Joint Formula ingredient that demonstrated that just 40 mg/day of Dynagenix led to statistically significant improvements in joint comfort, stiffness, and function as early as 5 days after initial supplementation. Dynagenix is an innovative, low-dose Boswellia serrata extract in a neutral-tasting, water-soluble form, making it ideal for formulating into contemporary delivery systems. In addition to these, PLT will be launching a new clinically studied ingredient focusing on 'whole joint support' and joint longevity at Expo West.

Other portfolios to be featured at Expo West include Active/Sports Nutrition, Weight Management and Longevity.

A New Ingredient Launched Since 2025 Expo West

PLT will be showcasing Zynamite® S, a patented, proprietary extract of Mangifera indica leaves, standardized to ≥ 60% mangiferin launched during 2025. A 2025 clinical study on Zynamite S demonstrated a broad range of mental energy and performance benefits, including faster processing speed, improvements in complex task handling, improvements in mental flexibility, enhanced mood and reduced fatigue. The study showed that a single 100 mg dose of Zynamite S rapidly provided these benefits - some as soon as 30 minutes after supplementation.

The PLT Experience Zone

Once again, PLT's booth will feature an Experience Zone with ingredient samples. Experiences for visitors will include physical & mental energy, mood, sports, cognitive performance and more. Each of these experience formulations will include one of PLT's rapidly growing range of fast-acting, beverage-friendly, clinically supported ingredients.

