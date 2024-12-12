Blue Water Acquires Santee Lakes KOA Journey

Property is Blue Water's 6th managed KOA.

SUMMERTON, S.C., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Water Development is proud to announce the acquisition of Santee Lakes KOA Journey, a premier family-friendly campground in Santee, South Carolina. With a strong commitment to enhancing guest experiences, Blue Water will invest $4 million in property upgrades to elevate comfort and convenience for its guests.

Santee Lakes KOA Journey.

Conveniently located off I95 exit 102 on the shores of Lake Marion, Santee Lakes KOA is the exact half-way point between Florida and New York and the rapidly expanding Columbia and Charleston, SC metro centers. The property offers a blend of relaxation and convenience. Featuring 167 sites, the property is known for its lakeside views, camping options, and family-focused amenities. The park offers a variety of recreational activities, including fishing, paddle boating, biking, and nature trails, making it a popular destination for a scenic getaway.

As part of Blue Water's dedication to delivering exceptional guest value, the $4 million renovation will focus on elevating the guest experience with plans to enhance the RV sites, upgraded amenities, and modernize the campground to make it the premier KOA RV resort on the I95 corridor.

Guests can enjoy 20% off (30% for KOA Rewards Members) from now through 2025, for stays between 2 and 14 nights, with the promo code NEWBLUE.

"At Blue Water, we prioritize creating meaningful, memorable experiences for our guests," said Rafael Correa, President of Blue Water Development. "By investing in significant property enhancements at Santee Lakes KOA Journey, we aim to provide even greater value for our guests and make this picturesque resort a standout destination."

About Blue Water:

Founded in 2002, Blue Water specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. Blue Water's integrated approach to marketing, revenue management, and operations has quickly established itself as a hospitality industry leader. With dozens of resort-area properties in East Coast states from Maine to Florida, and new additions out west in Texas, Montana, and Oregon, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/blue-water-development-corp/ | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlueWaterDev/

