Sugarloaf Key RV Resort Named National Small Park Innovator of the Year

Award Recognizes Creative, Guest-Centered Design at Blue Water's Newest Keys Destination

SUGARLOAF KEY, Fla., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than a year after opening its doors, Sugarloaf Key RV Resort & Cottages has earned national recognition as the 2025 Outdoor Hospitality Industry (OHI) Park Innovator of the Year in the Small Park Category. The award was presented during the Outdoor Hospitality Conference & Expo 2025 and celebrates destinations that are redefining outdoor travel through creative design and exceptional guest experiences.

Operated by Blue Water, Sugarloaf Key RV Resort has quickly gained attention as one of the newest places to stay in the Florida Keys. The OHI team recognized the property for its modern take on a Keys getaway, where guests can enjoy the natural beauty of the islands while staying in a setting designed for comfort, convenience, and relaxation.

"Earning this award in our first year is an incredible milestone," said Rafael Correa, President and CFO of Blue Water. "We wanted Sugarloaf Key to feel like a place where travelers can slow down, enjoy the water, and create the type of memories that bring people back to the Keys again and again. This recognition affirms the creativity and dedication of our team."

Guests at the award winning Sugarloaf Key RV Resort & Cottages can enjoy resort-style amenities including a year-round heated/chilled pool (for the FL Summer months), kayaks and paddle boards, waterfront RV sites, and modern cottages inspired by the bright and breezy character of the Keys. Signature spaces such as the Oasis at Tiki, the Airstream bar and snack shack, and the pet-friendly park with a dog wash station give the resort a sense of personality that instantly connects with travelers looking for something new.

The annual OHI Awards of Excellence recognizes parks and resorts that elevate guest experiences through forward-thinking design, sustainable practices, and innovative solutions. Winners are selected by a panel of industry experts, highlighting properties that set new benchmarks in service, design, and immersive guest experiences.

For more information about Sugarloaf Key RV Resort & Cottages, visit www.sugarloafkeyrvresort.com For more information on Blue Water's properties, please visit www.bwdc.com.

About Blue Water:

Founded in 2002, Blue Water specializes in the management, investment, and development of premier destinations, including RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions nationwide. With more than 60 properties across the U.S., Blue Water's integrated approach to hospitality management delivers consistent operational excellence and memorable guest experiences. Learn more at BWDC.com or follow Blue Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Youtube.

