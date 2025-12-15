Blue Water Celebrates 26 Properties Named RV LIFE "Best of the Best" Award Winners

News provided by

Blue Water

Dec 15, 2025, 10:00 ET

Recognition highlights Blue Water's leadership in guest satisfaction and showcases the momentum and consistency driving its nationwide portfolio.

OCEAN CITY, Md., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Water, a premier outdoor hospitality management company, proudly announces that 26 owned or managed properties earned RV LIFE "Best of the Best" Awards. These awards are driven entirely by guest reviews and satisfaction scores from RV travelers nationwide.

"The recognition of 26 properties is a direct result of strong teams, intentional investment, and owners who trust us to perform," said Rafael Correa, President & CFO of Blue Water. "We're especially grateful to our owner partners — Apollo, HTR Resorts, RREAF Holdings, Southern Marinas, and Sun Communities. Their continued investment and confidence allow us to elevate guest experiences and consistently execute at a high level. These awards reflect what happens when operational discipline and ownership vision align."

Blue Water's award-winning portfolio spans waterfront retreats, family-friendly campgrounds, luxury glamping experiences, and destination RV resorts.

"This level of recognition also speaks to our platform," Correa added. "From property-level execution to portfolio-level strategy, our team focuses on delivering results for our owners and memorable stays for guests."

2025 RV LIFE "Best of the Best" Award Winners

For more information about Blue Water and its portfolio, visit www.bwdc.com.

About Blue Water

Founded in 2002, Blue Water is a premier outdoor hospitality management company overseeing a diverse nationwide portfolio of RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, marinas, and attractions. With more than 60 destinations nationwide, Blue Water delivers operational excellence through disciplined management, strategic marketing, and experience-driven hospitality. Learn more at BWDC.com or follow Blue Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

Tim Wright, The Cyphers Agency
[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Water

