Blue Water Announces Biggest Sale of the Year with Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

OCEAN CITY, Md., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Water is thrilled to unveil its biggest sale of the year, offering travelers incredible savings on their 2025 vacations! Starting Thanksgiving Day, November 28, through December 3, guests can take advantage of a 40% discount on a four-night minimum stay at select campgrounds and a 30% discount on hotel stays of three or more nights. This exclusive promotion applies to stays booked through December 3, for travel any time through the end of 2025.

"Blue Water is committed to delivering exceptional value to our guests, and this is the best time for travelers to book and experience a resort style vacation" said Rafael Correa, President of Blue Water Development. "Whether you're planning a family getaway, a comfortable hotel room by the beach, or a place to park your RV, Blue Water properties offer incredible experiences and great deals that give our guests the most for their money.

With a portfolio of 63 diverse properties across 20 states, Blue Water vacation destinations include hotels, campgrounds, RV resorts, cottage communities, and more. Vacation experiences range from warm weather winter retreats to summer beach resorts, to campgrounds next to renowned national parks, giving guests options to plan the perfect trip any time of year.

To book your stay or for more information, visit Blue Water website and use the promo code CYBER40 for campgrounds and CYBER30 for hotels at checkout. Prices vary by location.

About Blue Water:

Founded in 2002, Blue Water specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. Blue Water's integrated approach to marketing, revenue management, and operations has quickly established itself as a hospitality industry leader. With dozens of resort-area properties in East Coast states from Maine to Florida, and new additions out west in Texas, Montana, and Oregon, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/blue-water-development-corp/ | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlueWaterDev/

Tim Wright

[email protected]

