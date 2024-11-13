Blue Water Announces Expansion at Jetstream Resort at Stone Oak Ranch

Ribbon Cutting Set for December 11

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Water Development is thrilled to announce the completion of a significant expansion to their Jetstream Resort at Stone Oak Ranch, now open to the public.

Funded and managed by CityStreet Residential, the expansion is adding 200 additional RV spaces and 27 tiny home spaces. The expanded amenities also include a pavilion, beer garden, lazy river, outdoor cabana with grills, playground, numerous gathering areas, and upgraded pool.

"We are excited to celebrate this new chapter for our guests," said Deb Durbin-LeBlanc, General Manager at Jetstream Resort at Stone Oak Ranch. "Our expansion reflects our dedication to providing top-tier amenities and exceptional guest experiences."

Jetstream Resort at Stone Oak Ranch will host a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on December 11, 2024, from 11 AM to 1 PM, in partnership with Leander Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center. The event will feature a light lunch, guided tours of the resort, and giveaways. The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will begin at 11 AM, followed by tours of the new facilities. Guests can RSVP here.

CityStreet Residential invested in the property's acquisition, expansion, and improvement in 2023 as part of a multi-phase value-add plan aimed at enhancing the resort, stabilizing occupancy, and increasing NOI.

"We're incredibly proud of the strategic vision, dedication, and thoughtful planning that brought this expansion to life," said Kathryn Harris, VP of Development at CityStreet Residential. "Georgetown's historic charm and community make it an ideal investment as a popular destination for visitors."

