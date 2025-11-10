Blue Water Celebrates 22 Awards Across Five Jellystone Park™ Properties at the 2025 Jellystone Symposium

Honors highlight Blue Water's leadership in family travel, guest satisfaction, and innovation in outdoor hospitality

OCEAN CITY, Md., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Water is proud to announce that five of its Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resorts were recognized with a combined 14 awards at the 2025 Jellystone Symposium, recognizing the company's continued leadership in guest experience, operational excellence, and innovation in outdoor hospitality.

"These awards are a reflection of the dedication, creativity, and heart our teams bring to every guest experience," said Rafael Correa, President and CFO of Blue Water. "Our goal has always been to redefine what families can expect from a camping vacation where memorable moments, exceptional service, and community connection come together. We're incredibly proud of our General Managers and their teams for setting a new standard of excellence across the Jellystone Park™ network."

Camp Jellystone presented its top honors to leading Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resorts across the U.S. and Canada during the annual symposium on November 4, 2025, celebrating the best in family recreation, guest satisfaction, and operational success.

Award-Winning Blue Water Properties

Jellystone Park™ Delaware Beaches — General Manager: Harvey Elliott

Pinnacle Club Award 2025 for Outstanding Achievement and Excellence Award

15-Year Anniversary Recognition

Jellystone Park™ Chincoteague Island — General Manager: Katie Miller

Pinnacle Club Award 2025 for Outstanding Achievement and Excellence Award

Top Performer

Jellystone Park™ Mammoth Cave — General Manager: Sarah Young

Pinnacle Club Award for Outstanding Achievement and Excellence Award

Jellystone Park™ Birchwood Acres — General Manager: Jennifer Ditoro

Outstanding Recreation Program

Pinnacle Club Award 2025 for Outstanding Achievement and Excellence Award

Guest Service Supervisor awarded a scholarship to the George O'Leary National School of Outdoor Hospitality

Jellystone Park™ Estes Park — General Manager: Kelly Thompson

Rookie of the Year

Top Performer

Comfort Station Award

Outstanding Recreation Program

Outstanding Customer Service

Pinnacle Club Award 2025 for Outstanding Achievement and Excellence Award

Blue Water directly owns Jellystone Park™ Delaware Beaches, and manages Jellystone Park™ Chincoteague Island, Jellystone Park™ Mammoth Cave, Jellystone Park™ Birchwood Acres, and Jellystone Park™ Estes Park. Each of these parks represents Blue Water's unwavering commitment to creating unforgettable family vacations. From themed recreation programs to award-winning service and amenities, Blue Water continues to elevate the standard for outdoor hospitality, offering guests experiences that go far beyond the campsite.

For more information on Blue Water's properties, please visit www.bwdc.com. For more information on Jellystone's Yogi Bear resorts, please visit www.campjellystone.com.

About Blue Water:

Founded in 2002, Blue Water specializes in the management, investment, and development of premier destinations, including RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions nationwide. With more than 60 properties across the U.S., Blue Water's integrated approach to hospitality management delivers consistent operational excellence and memorable guest experiences. Learn more at BWDC.com or follow Blue Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Youtube.

