Blue Water Assumes Management of Moon River Ranch, TX

SATIN, Texas, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Water, a renowned leader in the hospitality and leisure industry, is excited to announce it has assumed management of Moon River Ranch, a property located in the heart of Texas. With its stunning natural landscapes, diverse activities, and exceptional event facilities, Moon River Ranch will offer guests an unforgettable vacation experience.

Moon River Ranch is a haven for adventure and relaxation, where guests can immerse themselves in a multitude of activities. From exhilarating ATV rides and adventurous safari tours to kayaking along waterways and enjoying skeet shooting challenges, Moon River Ranch ensures there is always something to experience. Guests can also unwind by the pool or in the jacuzzi, enjoy hayrides, take in the beauty of the beach, try their hand at fishing, or partake in competitive ax-throwing sessions. With bike rentals available, guests can explore the incredible surroundings at their leisure.

"We are thrilled to assume management of Moon River Ranch," said Todd Burbage, CEO of Blue Water. "This property aligns with Blue Water's commitment to providing exceptional destinations and guest experiences. We are excited to enhance Moon River Ranch's offerings and continue its legacy of excellence. Our goal is to create memories for all who visit this remarkable property."

Moon River guests can choose from a variety of lodging options that range from cozy cabins and elegant lodges to luxurious glamping tents.

One of the property's standout features is its event facilities, making it a great venue for weddings and other special occasions. Moon River Ranch showcases a charming chapel and an expansive party barn. With the option of full buyouts, the property is ideally suited for corporate retreats, group gatherings, and family reunions, offering a private and exclusive experience.

For more information about Moon River Ranch and Blue Water's portfolio of destinations, please visit www.bluewater.com.

About Blue Water:

Founded in 2002, Blue Water Development specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. With dozens of resort-area properties across the USA, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com. LinkedIn | Facebook

