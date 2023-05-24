Blue Water Completes $2 Million Renovation Enhancing The Inn at Pine Knoll Shores

Investment makes significant upgrades and improves guest experience

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Water Development, a prominent real estate development and outdoor hospitality company, is excited to announce its completion of a $2 million renovation project for one of its premier properties, The Inn at Pine Knoll Shores. This renovation reflects Blue Water Development's ongoing commitment to deliver exceptional value to its investors and ensure the highest standards of quality in its real estate portfolio.

The renovation project creates a modern updated look while keeping the Inn's original charm. Blue Water worked with community artists to bring the new lobby and public areas to life. Among the many talented artists who have contributed to this project are Jody Merritt, Stephen Moore, Janet Jaworski, and Glenn Lamp who have been artistic influences in the Atlantic Beach community.

"We are thrilled to complete phase one of this two phased renovation project which enhanced the property's value and positioned it as a premier destination for residents and travelers," said Rafael Correa, Blue Water Development's Chief Financial Officer. "We assembled a team of experts dedicated to transforming this property into a truly remarkable space," added Correa. "By leveraging our industry expertise and staying at the forefront of design trends and innovations, we created a property that sets new benchmarks for excellence."

The $2 million investment made significant upgrades throughout the property, including expanding the lobby, modern exterior upgrades and improved sound system for the outdoor pool, state-of-the-art room appliances, technology improvements in the meeting spaces, as well as creating a tropical oasis vibe throughout the property. These renovations not only enhance the property's aesthetics but also improve functionality and sustainability, aligning with Blue Water Development's commitment to environmental responsibility.

During the renovation process, Blue Water Development collaborated with local industry professionals, architects, and contractors to ensure the highest level of craftsmanship and attention to detail.

In addition to property enhancements, Blue Water Development is bringing on distinguished chef, Fred Oberfell, affectionately known as "Butch," to elevate the dining experience at The Clam Digger Restaurant, a local favorite. With over 35 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Chef Oberfell hails from New York City and boasts an impressive career. He was handpicked to serve as the chef for the 1991 European Ryder Cup Golf Team, was the executive chef of the renowned Algonquin Hotel in NY, and he catered to the 89th birthday celebration of the "First Lady of Broadway," Helen Hayes.

To showcase the renovation efforts, a grand reopening ribbon-cutting is scheduled for June 7, 2023, at 5 pm. The grand reopening ceremony will be attended by esteemed members of the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce, as well as other local government officials, who have been instrumental in supporting the project. Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, attendees will have the opportunity to embark on a guided tour of the renovated property.

This renovation represents phase one of Blue Water's development plan for The Inn at Pine Knoll Shores, with phase two set to begin this fall.

For more details about Blue Water Development's portfolio of real estate developments and investment opportunities, please visit www.bwdc.com.

About the Inn at Pine Knoll Shore:

The Inn at Pine Knoll Shore is a newly renovated oceanfront hotel with 102 rooms, located in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina. The hotel features the Clamdigger Restaurant, a Crystal Coast staple, and the Turtle Cove tiki bar. The property offers stunning oceanfront views from every room and is conveniently located within six miles of popular tourist attractions. The Inn at Pine Knolls Shore is owned and operated by Blue Water Development and welcomes guests year-round. To learn more, visit theinnatpks.com | Facebook | Instagram

About Blue Water:

Founded in 2002, Blue Water Development specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. With dozens of resort-area properties across the USA, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com. LinkedIn | Facebook

