Blue Water Development Announces, "Blue Turns Pink" Campaign in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

News provided by

Blue Water

21 Sep, 2023, 10:46 ET

All Blue Water Properties Nationwide are Participating with a Goal to Raise $50,000 

OCEAN CITY, Md., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Water Development, a leading outdoor hospitality company, is proud to announce its "Blue Turns Pink" campaign in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October. The company is dedicated to raising $50,000 across all its properties to support breast cancer research and awareness initiatives.

Breast cancer affects millions of lives every year, and Blue Water Development is determined to make a positive impact by mobilizing its campers, hotel guests, team members, and communities to join the fight against this devastating disease.

Throughout the month of October, all Blue Water Development properties will be transformed into Destinations for Strength in support of breast cancer patients and survivors. The "Blue Turns Pink" campaign will include a series of activities and initiatives aimed at raising funds and awareness:

  • Pink Merchandise: Visitors to Blue Water Development campgrounds will have the opportunity to purchase pink t-shirts and other limited-edition merchandise, with all proceeds going toward breast cancer research and support organizations.
  • Fundraising Events: Properties will host various fundraising events such as pink-themed hikes, bake sales, and community gatherings, with the proceeds allocated to the campaign.
  • Blue Wears Pinks Day: On Friday, October 6th Blue Water team members, across all properties, will be wearing pink and capturing the spirit of the day by snapping photos to share on social media. This will be a visual symbol of how we can make a difference and spread a powerful message of hope.
  • Online Donations: Blue Water Development's campgrounds' booking websites will each feature a dedicated donation opportunity where guests booking a trip can contribute to the cause, regardless of their travel date.
  • Community Engagement: Blue Water Development encourages guests, campers, and team members to share their stories and messages of support on social media using the hashtag #BlueTurnsPink to spread awareness and inspiration.

"Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a cause close to everyone's hearts - it has impacted our team members, our guests and their families, and we are determined to make a difference," says Delana Meyer Chief Marketing Officer at Blue Water Development. "'Blue Turns Pink' is about uniting our community and turning our properties into Destinations for Strength to show our support to everyone impacted by cancer. We invite everyone to join us in this truly important campaign."

To learn more about the "Blue Turns Pink" campaign and how you can contribute to reaching the $50,000 goal, please visit the Blue Water Development website at www.bwdc.com/our-story/giving-back/

About Blue Water:

Founded in 2002, Blue Water specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. Blue Water's integrated approach to marketing, revenue management, and operations has quickly established itself as a hospitality industry leader. With dozens of resort-area properties in East Coast states from Maine to Florida, and new additions out west in Texas, Montana, and Oregon, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/blue-water-development-corp/ | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlueWaterDev/

Tim Wright
[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Water

