Blue Water Development Announces Opening of Shore Point Cottages

06 Sep, 2023

Property to Hold Ribbon Cutting September 28

OCEAN CITY, Md., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Water Development, a leading real estate development company specializing in innovative coastal vacation resorts, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of Shore Point Cottages.

Shore Point Cottages is in the heart of Ocean City, MD, near the iconic boardwalk and local attractions such as Frontier Town Water Park, Assateague National Seashore, and Sea Rocket excursions, letting guests indulge in an ideal coastal getaway. Boasting a collection of amenity-rich cottages with stunning oceanfront views, each thoughtfully designed cottage provides a haven of coastal charm.

Guests can choose from a one bedroom or two-bedroom cottages. Each cottage is equipped with a private porch, expansive living rooms, fully equipped kitchens, cozy bunk beds and a queen size bed. The resort includes an exclusive private pool for guests.

"Shore Point Cottages embodies our commitment to creating exceptional vacation experiences that combine luxury with the captivating allure of the coast," says Todd Burbage, CEO of Blue Water Development. "We are excited for guests of Shore Point to experience unparalleled luxury and hospitality, where every moment is crafted to create unforgettable memories."

To celebrate the opening, Blue Water Development will host a Grand Opening ribbon cutting on September 28 at 3:30pm ET. The event promises to be a celebration of coastal lifestyle and showcase the exceptional amenities Shore Point Cottages offers. Invited guests, industry leaders, and esteemed community members will experience firsthand how these properties are redefining the coastal vacation experience.

About Blue Water: 

Founded in 2002, Blue Water Development specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. With dozens of resort-area properties across the USA, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com. LinkedIn | Facebook  

Tim Wright
[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Water

