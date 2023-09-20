Blue Water Development Donates $100,000 to Worcester Country Education Foundation

Funds will go directly to scholarships and professional development

OCEAN CITY, Md., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Water Development, a leading real estate development and hospitality management company, is pleased to announce a significant contribution of $100,000 to the Worcester Country Education Foundation. This donation will support the foundation's mission of enhancing educational opportunities for students in Worcester County.

The Worcester Country Education Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing academic achievement by funding innovative programs and initiatives in K-12 schools across Worcester County. Blue Water's philanthropic donation aligns with its commitment to community development, education, and the empowerment of young minds.

Throughout its history, Blue Water Development has actively engaged with local communities, including donating $10,000 annually to teachers in teacher grants. By partnering with the Worcester Country Education Foundation, Blue Water Development aims to make a lasting impact on the lives of students and educators in Worcester County.

"We are proud to contribute $100,000 to the Worcester Country Education Foundation," said Todd Burbage, CEO of Blue Water.  "Education is the foundation of growth and success, and we are committed to investing in students' futures by equipping them with tools and resources to flourish."

The $100,000 donation will be utilized to fund various programs and initiatives of the Worcester Country Education Foundation, including scholarships, educational resources, and professional development opportunities for teachers. This financial boost will aid in expanding the foundation's reach and enhancing the quality of education for students throughout Worcester County.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Blue Water for their incredibly generous donation," said Olivia Momme, Manager of Operations & Community Relations at the Worcester County Education Foundation., Executive Director of the Worcester Country Education Foundation. "This partnership will enable us to provide invaluable learning experiences and resources to students and teachers, empowering them to reach their full potential. Blue Water's dedication to the community and their investment in education is commendable."

The donation was presented at Blue Water's corporate office.

About Blue Water:
Founded in 2002, Blue Water specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. Blue Water's integrated approach to marketing, revenue management, and operations has quickly established itself as a hospitality industry leader. With dozens of resort-area properties in East Coast states from Maine to Florida, and new additions out west in Texas, Montana, and Oregon, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/blue-water-development-corp/ | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlueWaterDev/ 

About Worcester County Education Foundation

The Worcester County Education Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing academic achievement by providing funding and support for innovative programs and initiatives in K-12 schools across Worcester County. Through its various programs, the foundation aims to foster student success, empower educators, and create a strong educational community. For more information, visit www.wced.foundation

