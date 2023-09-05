Blue Water Expands Portfolio with Badlands Interior Motel & Campground

Motel & Campground Solidifies Presence in Badlands with Two Remarkable Properties

INTERIOR, S.D., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Water Development, a leading name in the hospitality industry, is thrilled to announce the newest addition to its portfolio, the Badlands Interior Motel & Campground. After the recent addition of Badlands / White River KOA Holiday, this expansion firmly solidifies the company's presence in the region, with both properties now under its management in the immediate vicinity of Badlands National Park.

Nestled amidst the rugged beauty and breathtaking landscapes of the Badlands, the Badlands Interior Motel & Campground offers travelers and outdoor enthusiasts an unparalleled experience. Located just one mile from Badlands National Park, the property boasts a range of modern amenities and first-class services, such as an onsite restaurant, swimming pool, and free Wi-Fi. Guests will enjoy access to premium facilities, including:

  • Spacious and well-maintained tent sites for a classic camping experience
  • RV sites equipped with essential hookups for a convenient stay
  • Modern restroom and shower facilities for the utmost comfort
  • Cozy communal areas to relax and connect with fellow campers
  • Campfire pits for creating cherished memories under the starry sky
  • Proximity to hiking trails and outdoor activities for adventure seekers
  • Pet-friendly accommodations to cater to all members of the family

"As we proudly unveil the Badlands Interior Motel & Campground, we are thrilled to expand our presence in this remarkable region," said Todd Burbage, CEO of Blue Water Development. "This newest property reflects our commitment to providing exceptional guest experiences and fostering a deep appreciation for the unique beauty of the Badlands."

The Badlands Interior Motel & Campground is designed to cater to both leisure and adventure travelers, offering a range of experiences to suit every guest's preference. Whether it is a family vacation, a group expedition, or a solo escape into nature, the property ensures that each guest departs with memories and a longing to return.

With the addition of the Badlands Interior Motel & Campground to their portfolio, Blue Water Development continues to solidify its position as a leading player in the hospitality industry. Guests can expect the same level of dedication, service, and care that has earned the company a reputation for excellence over the years.

For more information or to make a reservation at the Badlands Interior Motel & Campground, please visit https://www.badlandsinteriorcampground.com/. For updates on both properties please follow their Facebook page. 

About Blue Water: 

Founded in 2002, Blue Water Development specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. With dozens of resort-area properties across the USA, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com. LinkedIn | Facebook.

Contact:
Tim Wright
[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Water

