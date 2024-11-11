Blue Water RV Resorts Make Housing Accessible for Patients at MD Anderson Cancer Center

RV living options offer affordable, flexible accommodations that empower cancer patients to stay near top medical institution

HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Patients at MD Anderson Cancer Center are finding an unconventional way to save on housing costs. As healthcare costs rise, so does the need for more accessible and flexible housing solutions for patients seeking life-saving treatment at leading institutions like MD Anderson Cancer Center. A forward-thinking solution is emerging in the form of Blue Water RV Resorts, providing affordable and supportive housing near medical facilities that transforms the way patients manage their care journeys.

Jetstream Med Center RV Resort, managed by Blue Water, is located minutes from MD Anderson, has witnessed this transformative impact firsthand, currently housing approximately 60 cancer patients and their family members. With fully equipped bathhouses, laundry facilities, and outdoor spaces amenities including pools and BBQ Grills, the resort offers patients a comfortable, home-like environment that meets their personal needs while supporting their healthcare experience. Additionally, a shuttle service, launching soon, will take guests directly to MD Anderson Cancer Center.

"The rise of RV living near medical centers is more than a trend; it's a critical step toward making healthcare more attainable for all," said Steve Castleberry, General Manager at Jetstream Med Center RV Resort. "This model is about more than financial relief—it's about empowering patients with comfort, flexibility, and a sense of community during a time of profound need so that they can heal."

Surveys conducted by Jetstream RV Resorts at Med Center reveal that patients save an estimated $500-$600 per month by choosing RV living over traditional accommodations. This affordability allows more individuals to focus on their health without financial stress.

