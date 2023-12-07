Blue Wireless Partners with Connectbase to Bring Global Fixed Wireless Access to the Connectivity Market

News provided by

Connectbase

07 Dec, 2023, 04:00 ET

Newest member of The Connected World platform offers instant pricing and availability information for wireless connectivity services in 89 countries, taking the guesswork out of wireless deployments.

BOSTON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase, The Industry Cloud for Connectivity, welcomes Blue Wireless to The Connected World platform. Blue Wireless, the leading global provider for fixed wireless connectivity for enterprises, is bringing on-demand pricing and availability information for its global services into the Connectbase ecosystem.

"We are excited to welcome Blue Wireless to the Connectbase ecosystem, a partnership that underscores our mission to catalog the world's networks with location-based insights," said Edison Smith, VP of Sales for EMEA at Connectbase. "With on-demand pricing and availability in over 80 countries for wireless WAN connectivity, Blue Wireless offers a unique advantage to customers in our ecosystem."

Blue Wireless empowers buyers in The Connected World platform to build complete diversity in their corporate network design. Due to the extremely low likelihood of outages impacting both wired and wireless networks at the same time, supplementing one with the other provides a foolproof strategy for network continuity. Additional advantages of fixed wireless connectivity to ecosystem members include significantly faster delivery time, flexible deployment and connectivity for remote locations where wired services are not available.

"We're proud to be the first provider of our kind on a truly global scale in the Connectbase ecosystem," said Ivan Landen, CEO of Blue Wireless. "Our global connectivity services give platform members instant pricing and local availability information in over 80 countries globally and The Connected World platform gives us one tool to connect with buyers eliminating a great deal of inefficiency in quoting and ordering."

The unique aspect of the quoting platform is that it gives availability information of wireless service for a specific location, something unavailable on a global scale to date.

"Deployment of fixed wireless service is often frustrated by not knowing the expected internet access speeds available at a specific location, making accurate network design difficult. Our new availability algorithm leverages actual wireless performance information to give customers not only a firm price, but also a specific orderable speed, which is guaranteed by Blue Wireless for delivery," added Landen.

Blue Wireless service information is available to all existing Connectbase partners immediately via The Connected World platform and Blue Wireless extends access via its new branded portal from 1 January 2024 via http://quoting.bluewireless.com/.

About Connectbase
Connectbase is The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. Connectbase is a partner to the industry, enabling next generation buying and selling of connectivity, including automated quoting, and providing deep, trusted insights. Connectbase's industry-leading platform, The Connected World, serves almost 300 providers globally, managing 2.7 billion locations across more than 150 countries. The Connectbase team has built a connected ecosystem transforming network buying and selling processes. Visit Connectbase at connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/.

About Blue Wireless
Blue Wireless is the first global service provider for LTE/5G wireless connectivity, with a single focus on helping global enterprise succeed in a wireless world. Blue Wireless delivers ultra-reliable and flexible connectivity solutions where traditional networks struggle - branches, stores, remote locations, IoT, and the maritime sector, and we do this by bringing together the latest LTE/5G technologies, built expertise, and hands-on team in more than 80 countries worldwide. bluewireless.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1738716/4443628/Connectbase_Logo.jpg

