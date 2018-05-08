Bluehost Announces Annual Internet in Education Scholarship

AUSTIN, Texas, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluehost, an Endurance International Group (NASDAQ: EIGI) company and top-rated web host by WordPress.org, today announced its annual Internet in Education Scholarship. Students will be asked to pitch a business idea via a written essay and the winners will be selected to receive $1,500 in scholarship funds, plus a year of free Basic Shared Hosting from Bluehost to start that business.

"Supporting up-and-coming entrepreneurs is what drives the Bluehost community," said Suhaib Zaheer, general manager, Bluehost. "We are proud to offer students the freedom to harness the web to bring their business ideas to life."

The scholarships will be awarded to those who write the most compelling one-page essays as judged by the Bluehost marketing team.

Applications are being accepted now through 11:59PM CDT on May 30, 2018. Winners will be announced on or around June 15, 2018.

Specific information, including contest rules and essay topic can be found here.

Connect with Bluehost on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Bluehost

Bluehost, an Endurance International Group company, is a leading provider of cloud-based solutions, including web hosting services, eCommerce tools, marketing applications, and more. Built on open source technology, Bluehost designs and operates its own servers, develops innovative new internet technologies, and actively supports and participates in the open source community. For more information, visit www.bluehost.com.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI) (em)Powers millions of small businesses worldwide with products and technology to enhance their online web presence, email marketing, mobile business solutions, and more. The Endurance family of brands includes: Constant Contact, Bluehost, HostGator, Domain.com and SiteBuilder, among others. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Endurance employs over 3,500 people across the United States, Brazil, India and the Netherlands. For more information, visit: www.endurance.com.

Contact

Kristen Andrews

press@bluehost.com

781-418-6716

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluehost-announces-annual-internet-in-education-scholarship-300644405.html

SOURCE Bluehost

Related Links

http://www.bluehost.com

