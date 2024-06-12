BLUEHOST UNLOCKS NEW OPPORTUNITIES FOR WORDPRESS AGENCIES

Bluehost introduces a new Agency Partner Program designed to offer resources to agencies that build WordPress websites

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluehost , one of the leading, innovative and premier WordPress hosting and solutions providers in the world, today unveils its new Agency Partner Program designed for WordPress agencies that build websites for small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) and entrepreneurs. The program provides resources, revenue opportunities and community access to help agencies expand their clientele, grow their businesses and enhance their online success.

"Bluehost already serves a spectrum of WordPress users from small business owners to freelancers and agencies. Our team's focus is to always cater to the needs of each user, no matter their special circumstances, audiences and website demand," said Ed Jay, President of Newfold Digital, parent company of Bluehost. "With this Agency Partner Program, Bluehost is yet again opening the door of new opportunities for agencies and freelancers, making it easier than ever for them to take care of their clients."

For WordPress professionals and agencies whose clients are seeking comprehensive hosting services and solutions, the Bluehost team has designed a program to provide a new stream of revenue back to their agency while simultaneously growing their expertise and market presence with a community of WordPress and agency experts. The program also enables partners to earn commissions and volume discounts for using and referring Bluehost's hosting services. In addition, SMBs look to their agencies for expertise and reliability, and by partnering with Bluehost, agencies can now provide their clients with the highest quality customer service, WordPress expertise and some of the most comprehensive hosting products, including Bluehost Cloud, Yoast SEO and eCommerce plug-ins.

Agencies looking to take advantage of this program will have an opportunity to apply for the Bluehost Agency Partner Program starting today. Once accepted, agencies will receive early access to Bluehost's referral program, which includes attractive commissions, exclusive discounts for Bluehost's products, access to webinars and learning resources, priority access to expert customer support and the opportunity to join a selective LinkedIn community. Additionally, a limited number of early access customers will also receive a free hosting plan for the first year of the program.

Launched earlier this year, Bluehost Cloud is an all-in-one managed WordPress cloud hosting platform built for lightning-fast page load times and 100 percent uptime SLA. Bluehost Cloud was expertly designed to meet the demands of critical, performance-intensive, and high-traffic sites, catering specifically to professionals and agencies seeking fast, scalable website resources, reliability, security and advanced management tools for building high-performance sites. The unmatched power and speed of Bluehost Cloud is available for WordPress agencies and freelancers, and is now included as a part of the Agency Partner Program membership.

For more information on Bluehost's Agency Partner Program or to apply to be an early access member, please visit bluehost.com/partnerprogram .

About Bluehost

Bluehost is a premier web hosting solutions provider specializing in WordPress. Since its founding in 2003, Bluehost has been trusted by millions of people because it makes building, growing, and managing successful WordPress websites easy. Bluehost delivers a suite of WordPress solutions designed with the perfect mix of guidance, tools, and expertise to build a professional website. Bluehost is a part of the Newfold Digital family of brands. For more information on Bluehost, visit Bluehost.com .

About Newfold Digital

Newfold Digital is a leading web and commerce technology company serving nearly 7 million customers globally. Established in 2021 through the combination of leading web services providers Endurance Web Presence and Web.com Group, our portfolio of brands includes: Bluehost, CrazyDomains, HostGator, Network Solutions, Register.com, Web.com, Yoast, YITH, and many others. We help customers of all sizes build a digital presence that delivers results. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in collaborating with our customers to serve their online presence needs. Learn more about Newfold Digital at Newfold.com.

