Blueprint acts as transaction advisor to National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) in its planned $560 million disposition of a 35-property healthcare portfolio to National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC).

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors ("Blueprint"), a leading advisor in seniors housing and healthcare real estate transactions, announces its role as Advisor to National Health Investors, Inc. ("NHI") in its planned $560 million disposition of a 35-property healthcare portfolio to National HealthCare Corporation ("NHC").

Executive Managing Directors Brooks Blackmon and Michael Segal, along with Managing Director, Akash Vipani, provided strategic transaction guidance to NHI as part of the Company's broader portfolio repositioning initiative.

The portfolio comprises 32 skilled nursing facilities and three independent living communities located across multiple U.S. markets. The assets are currently operated by NHC subject to a long-term master lease agreement.

The proposed sale provides NHI with increased financial flexibility and further supports their strategic shift toward private-pay seniors housing assets. Additionally, the transaction reflects continued investor and operator focus on optimizing capital structures and aligning ownership with operations.

The transaction is expected to close July 1, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

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Chicago-based Blueprint was founded in 2013 with a mission to elevate healthcare real estate brokerage through collaboration and data. Today, Blueprint is the most active healthcare real estate advisory firm with expertise in seniors housing, skilled nursing, behavioral healthcare, and medical properties. The firm also offers dedicated capital markets support to offer our clients a full spectrum of comprehensive debt and equity solutions. With a proven track record of $18.6 Billion in transaction volume, Blueprint's model combines broad market coverage with unrivaled analytics to deliver results.

SOURCE Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors