Blueprint Facilitates Sale of Parkdale Center, a Niche PHP/IOP Behavioral Treatment Business in Northern Indiana

CHICAGO, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint is pleased to announce the successful sale of Parkdale Center, a behavioral healthcare business specializing in partial hospitalization (PHP), intensive outpatient (IOP), and counseling services. Located in Northwest Indiana, Parkdale Center has built a distinguished reputation for its niche focus on treating working professionals, particularly those in the medical field.

Parkdale Center Stay tuned for the next episode of Drawing the Blueprint podcast, featuring Parkdale Center founders Claudia and Rodrigo Garcia.

To ensure optimal pricing, terms, and strategic alignment, Blueprint conducted an extensive marketing process. The firm engaged hundreds of qualified strategic and financial buyers nationwide to identify the ideal partner for this coveted, high-performing program.

Following a competitive process with multiple offers, a private equity-backed inpatient and outpatient provider was selected as the winning bidder. This acquisition represents the buyer's initial entry into the Indiana market and aligns with their strategic goal of expanding programs tailored to professionals. The transaction included the acquisition of both the operating business and the associated real estate (PHP housing), while establishing a long-term partnership with the sellers.

"Advising the founders of Parkdale on the sale of their business after a 10-year entrepreneurial journey was a true honor," said Andrew Sfreddo, Executive Managing Director and Head of Behavioral Healthcare. "This transaction showcased Blueprint's ability to advise ownership and create a competitive bidding environment leading to the sale of both the business and real estate within the behavioral healthcare sector."

Blueprint worked hand-in-hand with the founders and sellers of the business throughout the diligence process, guiding and advising on all aspects of the transaction to ensure a smooth, well-coordinated closing. This transaction exemplifies Blueprint's expertise advising transactions involving both cash-flowing business operations and associated real estate, demonstrating the firm's versatility in complex behavioral healthcare transactions.

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Chicago-based Blueprint was founded in 2013 with a mission to elevate healthcare real estate brokerage through collaboration and data. Today, Blueprint is the most active healthcare real estate advisory firm with expertise in seniors housing, skilled nursing, behavioral healthcare, and medical properties. The firm also offers dedicated capital markets support to offer our clients a full spectrum of comprehensive debt and equity solutions. With a proven track record of $18.6 Billion in transaction volume, Blueprint's model combines broad market coverage with unrivaled analytics to deliver results.

Media Contact:

Eileen Gehring

312.620.1775

[email protected]

SOURCE Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors