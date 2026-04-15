Blueprint Announces Hiring of Peter Trazzera as Senior Director, Capital Markets

CHICAGO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors ("Blueprint"), the leading advisor in healthcare real estate investment sales, announces the hiring of Peter Trazzera as Senior Director, Capital Markets. Trazzera brings deep expertise in financing solutions and is set to further elevate Blueprint's capabilities in the sector.

Kristen Ahrens, Senior Managing Director, commented on the team's expansion, "Peter's addition to Blueprint Capital Markets and the experience and expertise he brings to the table is perfectly timed with our strong growth trajectory both as a capital markets group and as a firm. We are excited to further accelerate our transaction activity with Peter on the team."

Recognized for his extensive background in institutional capital, Peter joins Blueprint following a 12-year tenure as Senior Vice President at KeyBank Institutional Healthcare. During his time at KeyBank, he was involved in providing over $6 billion of capital in both corporate and project-level financings for REITs, private equity, and institutional investors. Prior to KeyBank, Peter held senior analytical and strategic roles at Minto Group, Brookdale Senior Living, and Horizon Bay Retirement Living, giving him a comprehensive understanding of the space.

On his decision to join Blueprint, Peter said, "The senior housing sector is continuing to institutionalize, and with that, the ability to align capital strategy with operational insight is critical. I've worked alongside Blueprint throughout my career and have seen the firm evolve into a central platform in the industry. This inflection point for both the sector and the firm made it the right time to join and help broaden the firm's capital markets capabilities to deliver precise, creative solutions at scale for our partners."

Steve Thomes, Executive Managing Director and Head of Business Development at Blueprint, added, "We've known Peter for years as a trusted capital partner. He brings a powerful combination of institutional capital markets expertise and deep healthcare real estate knowledge. His addition to Blueprint sharpens our edge, enhancing our ability to execute with precision and creativity in an increasingly dynamic market."

Peter can be contacted directly at: [email protected]. For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected].

Chicago-based Blueprint was founded in 2013 with a mission to elevate healthcare real estate brokerage through collaboration and data. Today, Blueprint is the most active advisory firm in seniors housing and skilled nursing and a market leader within other healthcare real estate subsegments, including behavioral healthcare and medical properties. The firm also offers a dedicated capital markets support to offer our clients a full spectrum of comprehensive debt and equity solutions. With a proven track record of $18.5 Billion in transaction volume, Blueprint's model combines broad market coverage with unrivaled analytics to deliver results.

SOURCE Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors