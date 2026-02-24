Blueprint Capital Advisors Announces 2026 Power100 Active Icons Honorees

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Capital Advisors is proud to unveil the 2026 Power100 Active Icons, a distinguished group representing some of the investment industry's most accomplished asset managers, asset owners, advisors and advocates.

Power100 is Blueprint's annual recognition platform highlighting influential leaders across institutional investment management.

The Active Icons category recognizes leaders whose careers have been defined by exceptional performance, enduring influence, and an unwavering commitment to expanding opportunity across the investment management ecosystem. These individuals have not only achieved remarkable success but have also led by example—demonstrating the vision, courage, and responsibility required to drive meaningful, lasting change within the industry.

Through decades of leadership and stewardship, the 2026 Active Icons continue to shape the future of global capital markets while leaving a legacy that will guide the next generation.

2026 Power100 Active Icons include:

Frank Baker, Siris Capital Group

Ronald Blaylock, GenNX360 Capital Partners

Thasunda Brown Duckett, Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA)

Les Brun, Ariel Investments

Tina Byles-Williams, Xponance

Kenneth I. Chenault, General Catalyst

Henry Cisneros, American Triple I

Ron Conway, SV Angel & Philanthropist

Thomas P. DiNapoli, Office of the New York State Comptroller

José E. Feliciano, Clearlake Capital

Melinda French Gates, Pivotal Ventures

Marcie Frost, California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS)

David Grain, Grain Management

Kirsten Green, Forerunner Ventures

Robert Greene, National Association of Investment Companies (NAIC)

Carla Harris, Morgan Stanley

Mellody Hobson, Ariel Investments

Jarvis V. Hollingsworth, Formerly Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Ben Horowitz, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z)

Jean Hynes, Wellington Management

Earvin 'Magic' Johnson Jr., JLC Infrastructure Capital Partners

David Jones, CastleOak Securities

Derek Jones, Independent

Mitch Kapor and Freada Kapor, Kapor Capital

Ken Kencel, Churchill Asset Management

Vinod Khosla, Khosla Ventures

Kim Lew, Columbia Investment Management Company

William M. Lewis Jr., Apollo Global Management

Mark Mason, Citigroup

Raymond J. McGuire, Lazard

Michael Milken, Milken Institute

Laura Montoya, New Mexico State Treasurer

Laurence C. Morse, Fairview Capital

Martin Nesbitt, The Vistria Group

Marcia Page, MPowered Capital

Verdun Perry, Blackstone

JoAnn H. Price, Fairview Capital

James Reynolds, Loop Capital

John W. Rogers Jr., Ariel Investments

Erick Russell, Connecticut State Treasurer

Dee Dee Sklar, Independent Advisor & Director

Robert F. Smith, Vista Equity Partners

John W. Thompson, Lightspeed Venture Partners

Sol Trujillo, L'ATTITUDE Ventures

John Utendahl, General Catalyst

Henry Ward, Carta

Christopher Williams, Siebert Williams Shank & Co.

Willie Woods, ICV Partners

Kneeland Youngblood, Pharos Capital Partners

"The Active Icons reflect the highest standard of leadership in our industry," said Jacob Walthour, CEO at Blueprint Capital Advisors. "Their influence extends beyond performance. They have expanded access to capital, strengthened institutions, and helped shape a more dynamic and inclusive investment landscape."

"Power100 was created to spotlight the leaders whose influence extends far beyond performance," said Erica Madrid, Executive Director of Power100. "The 2026 Active Icons have not only generated exceptional results, but they have also strengthened institutions, expanded access to capital, and helped shape a more resilient investment ecosystem. Our role is to bring these voices together and ensure their leadership continues to inspire the next generation of allocators and managers."

Additional Power100 categories—including Angels, Advocates, Allocators, Asset Gatherers, Asset Managers, and Advisors—will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2026 Power100 Honorees will be formally celebrated at the 3rd Annual Power100 Honoree Dinner on May 3, 2026, at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California. The 2026 Honoree Weekend will take place May 2–4, 2026, held during the week of the Milken Institute Global Conference and independently produced by Blueprint Capital Advisors.

Additional information about Power100 is available by visiting www.power100family.com.

About Blueprint Capital Advisors

Blueprint Capital Advisors is an investment advisory firm focused on identifying and supporting high-performing managers across the institutional investment ecosystem. Through its Power100 platform, Blueprint highlights leaders whose work continues to influence the future of capital markets.

