Blueprint Capital Advisors Announces 2026 Power100 Active Icons Honorees

Feb 24, 2026, 06:56 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Capital Advisors is proud to unveil the 2026 Power100 Active Icons, a distinguished group representing some of the investment industry's most accomplished asset managers, asset owners, advisors and advocates.
Power100 is Blueprint's annual recognition platform highlighting influential leaders across institutional investment management.
The Active Icons category recognizes leaders whose careers have been defined by exceptional performance, enduring influence, and an unwavering commitment to expanding opportunity across the investment management ecosystem. These individuals have not only achieved remarkable success but have also led by example—demonstrating the vision, courage, and responsibility required to drive meaningful, lasting change within the industry.
Through decades of leadership and stewardship, the 2026 Active Icons continue to shape the future of global capital markets while leaving a legacy that will guide the next generation.
2026 Power100 Active Icons include:
- Frank Baker, Siris Capital Group
- Ronald Blaylock, GenNX360 Capital Partners
- Thasunda Brown Duckett, Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA)
- Les Brun, Ariel Investments
- Tina Byles-Williams, Xponance
- Kenneth I. Chenault, General Catalyst
- Henry Cisneros, American Triple I
- Ron Conway, SV Angel & Philanthropist
- Thomas P. DiNapoli, Office of the New York State Comptroller
- José E. Feliciano, Clearlake Capital
- Melinda French Gates, Pivotal Ventures
- Marcie Frost, California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS)
- David Grain, Grain Management
- Kirsten Green, Forerunner Ventures
- Robert Greene, National Association of Investment Companies (NAIC)
- Carla Harris, Morgan Stanley
- Mellody Hobson, Ariel Investments
- Jarvis V. Hollingsworth, Formerly Teacher Retirement System of Texas
- Ben Horowitz, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z)
- Jean Hynes, Wellington Management
- Earvin 'Magic' Johnson Jr., JLC Infrastructure Capital Partners
- David Jones, CastleOak Securities
- Derek Jones, Independent
- Mitch Kapor and Freada Kapor, Kapor Capital
- Ken Kencel, Churchill Asset Management
- Vinod Khosla, Khosla Ventures
- Kim Lew, Columbia Investment Management Company
- William M. Lewis Jr., Apollo Global Management
- Mark Mason, Citigroup
- Raymond J. McGuire, Lazard
- Michael Milken, Milken Institute
- Laura Montoya, New Mexico State Treasurer
- Laurence C. Morse, Fairview Capital
- Martin Nesbitt, The Vistria Group
- Marcia Page, MPowered Capital
- Verdun Perry, Blackstone
- JoAnn H. Price, Fairview Capital
- James Reynolds, Loop Capital
- John W. Rogers Jr., Ariel Investments
- Erick Russell, Connecticut State Treasurer
- Dee Dee Sklar, Independent Advisor & Director
- Robert F. Smith, Vista Equity Partners
- John W. Thompson, Lightspeed Venture Partners
- Sol Trujillo, L'ATTITUDE Ventures
- John Utendahl, General Catalyst
- Henry Ward, Carta
- Christopher Williams, Siebert Williams Shank & Co.
- Willie Woods, ICV Partners
- Kneeland Youngblood, Pharos Capital Partners
"The Active Icons reflect the highest standard of leadership in our industry," said Jacob Walthour, CEO at Blueprint Capital Advisors. "Their influence extends beyond performance. They have expanded access to capital, strengthened institutions, and helped shape a more dynamic and inclusive investment landscape."
"Power100 was created to spotlight the leaders whose influence extends far beyond performance," said Erica Madrid, Executive Director of Power100. "The 2026 Active Icons have not only generated exceptional results, but they have also strengthened institutions, expanded access to capital, and helped shape a more resilient investment ecosystem. Our role is to bring these voices together and ensure their leadership continues to inspire the next generation of allocators and managers."
Additional Power100 categories—including Angels, Advocates, Allocators, Asset Gatherers, Asset Managers, and Advisors—will be announced in the coming weeks.
The 2026 Power100 Honorees will be formally celebrated at the 3rd Annual Power100 Honoree Dinner on May 3, 2026, at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California. The 2026 Honoree Weekend will take place May 2–4, 2026, held during the week of the Milken Institute Global Conference and independently produced by Blueprint Capital Advisors.
About Blueprint Capital Advisors
Blueprint Capital Advisors is an investment advisory firm focused on identifying and supporting high-performing managers across the institutional investment ecosystem. Through its Power100 platform, Blueprint highlights leaders whose work continues to influence the future of capital markets.
