Blueprint Capital Advisors Announces the 2026 Power100 Allocators Honorees

News provided byBlueprint Capital Advisors
Mar 10, 2026, 20:39 ET
NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Capital Advisors today announced the 2026 Power100 Allocators, recognizing leading institutional investors across public pensions, endowments and foundations, corporate investment platforms, family offices, and other asset owners responsible for stewarding capital on behalf of millions of beneficiaries worldwide.
The Power100 Allocators represent some of the most influential decision-makers in the global investment ecosystem. These professionals are responsible for sourcing and evaluating investment opportunities, allocating capital across public and private markets, and constructing portfolios designed to generate long-term performance for the institutions, communities, and stakeholders they serve.
Collectively, these leaders oversee trillions of dollars in assets and play a critical role in shaping where capital flows across the investment landscape. Through rigorous due diligence, disciplined portfolio construction, and a commitment to identifying differentiated investment strategies, they help drive innovation across asset classes while safeguarding the long-term financial security of pensioners, institutions, and families.
2026 Power100 Allocators include:
- Kristin Agatone, Georgetown University
- Shelja Aggarwal, CommonSpirit Health
- Marcus Alexis, Independent
- Cheryl Alston, Parkwood Entertainment
- Brian Andre, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP)
- Brad T. Atkins, Franklin Park Associates
- Sam Austin, New England Pension Consultants (NEPC)
- Taffi Ayodele, Office of the New York City Comptroller
- Jagdeep Singh Bachher, UC Regents
- LaShae Badelita, California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS)
- Ryan A. Bailey, Paradigm Global Investors
- Rajiv Bakshi, Manulife
- Mohamed Balla, City of Atlanta
- John A. Barker, The Kresge Foundation
- Justin Barton, UCLA Investment Company
- Lisha Bell, PayPal
- Purvis Bell, University of Miami Health System
- Frank Bello, Howard University
- Leena Bhutta, Doris Duke Foundation
- Anna Blanding, ConnCORP
- Joseph Boateng, Casey Family Programs
- Gary Bridgeman, City of Atlanta Pension Board
- Douglas Brown, Formerly of Exelon
- Elizabeth Browne, GCM Grosvenor
- Mervin Burton, Beatrice Advisors
- Rebecca Carland, Knight Foundation
- Lisa Cawley, Screendoor
- Judy Chambers, Meketa Investment Group
- Jenny Chan, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP)
- John Claisse, Albourne
- Evril Clayton, Hershey Trust
- Linnea Conrad Roberts, Gingerbread Capital
- Joe T. Dawson, New York State Common Retirement Fund
- Ralph DeBernardo, Sapphire Ventures
- Ashini Desai, Amazon
- Amy Diamond, University of Southern California
- Robin Diamonte, Formerly Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX Corporation)
- Daryn Dodson, Illumen Capital
- Mark Doherty, The San Francisco Foundation
- Peter Dolan, Makena Capital
- Eric Doppstadt, Ford Foundation
- Melissa Dunn, J.P. Morgan
- Will DuPree, New England Pension Consultants (NEPC)
- Ita Ekpoudom, Gingerbread Capital
- Anne Marie Fink, State of Wisconsin Investment Board
- Natalie Fitch, Morgan Stanley
- Tracy Fong, General Catalyst
- Bryan Fujita, Los Angeles Fire & Police Pensions (LAFPP)
- Ashley Gam, Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation
- Susanne Gealy, Alignment Alpha Research Consultants
- Zakaria Gedi, Yale Investments
- Caroline Gillespie Greer, Commonfund
- David Gilmore, The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation
- James Glenn, Spelman College
- Jonathan Glidden, Delta Air Lines
- Jonathan Grabel, L.A. County Employees' Retirement Association (LACERA)
- Sean Graham, Cornell University Investment Office
- Francis Griffin, Callan
- John Griffith, Ballmer Group
- Claude Grunitzky, The Equity Alliance
- Nickol R. Hackett, The Joyce Foundation
- Erin Harkless Moore, Pivotal Ventures
- Hershel Harper, UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust
- Tracy Harris, District Of Columbia Retirement Board
- Layne Heard, Screendoor
- Candace Hewitt, Citi Impact Fund
- Mark E. Hickson, NextEra Energy
- Robert Holley, Baltimore City Fire and Police Employees Retirement
- Keon Holmes, Cambridge Associates
- Jessica Holsey, GCM Grosvenor
- Raymond Jackson, Franklin Park Associates
- Trevor Jackson, Aksia
- Carl Jenkins, Bank of Montreal
- Meredith Jenkins, Trinity Church Wall Street
- Natalie Jenkins Sorrell, Dallas Employees' Retirement Fund
- Letitia Johnson, Amherst College Office of Investments
- Brooke Jones, Bryn Mawr College
- Ghiane Jones, Teachers' Retirement System of the State of Illinois
- Ray Joseph, CITI
- Rodney June, Los Angeles City Employees' Retirement System (LACERS)
- Amy Jupe, Goldman Sachs
- Ashley Kahn, Callan
- Geeta Kapadia, Fordham University
- Joelle Kayden, Accolade Partners
- Pete Keliuotis, Callan
- Jennifer Kenning, Align Impact
- Adam Kiki-Charles, Equity Alliance
- Michael Kim, Cendana Capital
- Jason Klein, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Martin Laguerre, GCM Grosvenor
- Leslie K. Lenzo, Hershey Trust
- Raynald Leveque, New Hampshire Retirement System (NHRS)
- Bryan Lewis, United States Steel Corporation
- Christina Lewis, Beatrice Advisors
- Tiffany Lewis, J.P. Morgan
- Hailey Liu, University of Southern California
- Janice Llereza, Teachers' Retirement System of the State of Illinois
- Caroline Lovelace, Preserver Partners
- Irina Ludkovski, Albourne
- Terri Ludwig, Ballmer Group
- Jay Lundy, NAACP Capital
- Cynthia Maasry, Trinity Church Wall Street
- Doug MacBean, Caltech Endowment
- Susan E. Manske, MacArthur Foundation
- Juan J. Martinez, Knight Foundation
- Sylvester McClearn, New York State Common Retirement Fund
- Courtney McCrea, Recast Capital
- Megan McDougall, Georgia Tech Foundation
- Tiffany McGhee, Pivotal Advisors
- Rilwan Meeran, Britebound
- Dipesh Mehta, Illinois State Board of Investment
- Carolina Huaranca Mendoza, First Close Partners
- Michael Miller, Crewcial Partners
- Angela Miller-May, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund
- Patricia Miller Zollar, Neuberger Berman
- Kenneth Miranda, Cornell University Investment Office
- Ashley Moore, Morgan Stanley
- Candice Morgan, Venture Forward
- Michelle Morris, Morgan Stanley
- Cynthia Muller, W.K. Kellogg Foundation
- Lisa Murray, Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation
- Ileana Musa, Morgan Stanley
- Mallika Nair, Fordham University
- Narv Narvekar, Harvard Management Company
- May Ng, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation
- Novisi Atadika Nirschl, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Tram Nguyen, Bank of America
- Kweku Obed, Marquette Associates
- Adrian A. Ohmer, Mott Foundation
- Melkizedeck Okudo, Prudential Global Investment Management (PGIM)
- Gbenga Oladeji, Johnson & Johnson Benefit Investments Plan
- Shannon OLeary, Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation
- Kola Olofinboba, Fairview Capital Partners
- Bola Olusanya, MacArthur Foundation
- Anton Orlich, California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS)
- Paul Osinloye, Bivium Capital
- David Ourlicht, New York State Insurance Fund
- Amanda Outerbridge, HarbourVest
- Angela Outlaw-Matheny, Independent
- Mina Pacheco Nazemi, Barings
- Meera Patel, Accolade Partners
- Satya Patel, Screendoor
- Pamela Pavkov, TPG NEXT
- Haywood Perry III, Mark Cuban Companies
- Irwin Persaud, Morgan Stanley
- Mark Persaud, Morgan Stanley
- Anne Philpott, Churchill Asset Management
- Charles Pippen, GCM Grosvenor
- Dana Pointer, Preserver Partners
- Kwesi Quaye, Fairview Capital
- Rosalia Ramirez, TPG NEXT
- Rey Ramsey, Nathan Cummings Foundation
- Carlos Rangel, W.K. Kellogg Foundation
- Steven Rattner, Willett Advisors
- Valerie Red-Horse Mohl, New York City Comptroller's Office
- Adrienne Rees, Equity Alliance
- Timothy A. Reese, PA Municipal Retirement System
- Jamie Rhode, Screendoor
- André Rice, Muller & Monroe Asset Management
- Katherine Rice, Gingerbread Capital
- Jasmine Richards, Cambridge Associates
- Bahiyah Yasmeen Robinson, Include Ventures
- Frank Robinson, University of Illinois Foundation
- Madeline Rodriguez, MPowered Capital
- Robert Ross, California Endowment
- Christopher Rowe, Church Pension Group
- Agata Rzamek Praczuk, MetLife
- Gina Sanchez, Chantico Global, LLC
- Reginald Sanders, W.K. Kellogg Foundation
- Octavio Sandoval, Illumen Capital
- Akobe Sandy, MassMutual
- Calvin Selth, Annenberg Foundation
- Alfred D. Sharp, Muller & Monroe Asset Management
- Nicole Sherwood, Altman Family Holdings
- Carmen Sierra, City of Hartford
- Luis R. Sierra, Marquette Associates Inc
- Miguel Silva, California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS)
- Kirk Sims, Teacher Retirement System of Texas
- Andrew Siwo, New York State Common Retirement Fund
- Sue Slocum, Children's Minnesota
- Jeremy Soares, Manulife
- Jamey Spencer, Builder's Vision
- Sharcus Steen, University of Maryland Foundation
- Ken Stemme, UAW RMBT
- Karen Sunderam, ImpactAssets
- Brian Swain, Howard University
- Roy Swan, Ford Foundation
- Nikki Tanner, Crewcial Partners
- Anastasia Titarchuk, New York State Common Retirement Fund
- Lo Toney, Plexo Capital
- Margret Trilli, ImpactAssets
- Michael G. Trotsky, Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management
- Sophia Tsai, Allocator Collective / The Wallace Foundation
- Ashlie Tyler, Bank of America
- Amaka Cypriana Uzoh, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Elizabeth Valiaveedan, Gingerbread Capital
- Brandt Vaughan, Ballmer Group
- Hunter Walk, Screendoor
- Gregg Walker, Muller & Monroe Asset Management
- Andy Ward, University of Chicago
- Kelli Washington, The California Endowment
- Lisa Williams, Goldman Sachs
- Thomas Williams, Employees' Retirement System of the State of Hawaii
- Ariel Winton Jones, The Aligned Fund
- Margot Wirth, California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS)
- Shawn Wischmeier, Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies
- June Yearwood, Church Pension Group
- Samer Yousif, Insight Partners
- Roy Yum, Vanderbilt University
- Christie Zarkovich, Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation
- Natalie Zar Walker, StepStone
- Betsy Zimmerman, First Close Partners
- Sara Zulkosky, Recast Capital
"The allocators recognized on this year's Power100 list represent some of the most thoughtful and influential stewards of capital in the investment ecosystem," said Jacob Walthour, Founder and CEO of Blueprint Capital Advisors. "Their work requires both discipline and foresight — identifying opportunities, managing risk, and building resilient portfolios that deliver long-term value for the institutions and communities they serve."
"Allocators play a central role in the investment ecosystem," said Erica Madrid, Executive Director of Power100 at Blueprint Capital Advisors. "Their ability to identify talent, support innovative strategies, and allocate capital with discipline helps shape the future of the industry while strengthening the institutions and communities they serve."
Additional Power100 categories—including Asset Gatherers, and Advisors—will be announced in the coming week.
The 2026 Power100 Honorees will be formally celebrated at the 3rd Annual Power100 Honoree Dinner on May 3, 2026, at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California. The 2026 Honoree Weekend will take place May 2–4, 2026, coinciding with the week of the Milken Institute Global Conference, but organized independently by Blueprint Capital Advisors.
About Power100
Power Starts Here.
Power100 brings together some of the most influential leaders across the global investment management ecosystem — including asset owners, asset managers, advisors, and industry advocates. Through curated forums for dialogue, networking, and collaboration, Power100 promotes career development, the identification of actionable investment opportunities, and more equitable access to capital while catalyzing change across the industry.
Power100 plays a pivotal role for investment managers by offering unparalleled access to a highly curated network of asset owners and advisors. The platform elevates firms' visibility among key decision-makers, positions them as thought leaders, and expands their access to opportunities, partnerships, and capital.
By convening key industry stakeholders, Power100 facilitates the exchange of ideas, promotes best practices, and creates a platform for addressing emerging challenges and opportunities shaping the future of the investment ecosystem.
At its core, Power100 is about visibility, access, and long-term impact. It champions a business case rooted in innovation, connectivity, and excellence — demonstrating that the future of finance depends on who has a seat at the table and how capital is deployed.
For more information, visit www.power100family.com.
About Blueprint Capital Advisors
Blueprint Capital Advisors is a strategic advisory and investment firm dedicated to connecting capital with opportunity across venture capital, private markets, and emerging investment platforms.
SOURCE Blueprint Capital Advisors
Share this article