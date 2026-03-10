Blueprint Capital Advisors Announces the 2026 Power100 Allocators Honorees

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Capital Advisors today announced the 2026 Power100 Allocators, recognizing leading institutional investors across public pensions, endowments and foundations, corporate investment platforms, family offices, and other asset owners responsible for stewarding capital on behalf of millions of beneficiaries worldwide.

The Power100 Allocators represent some of the most influential decision-makers in the global investment ecosystem. These professionals are responsible for sourcing and evaluating investment opportunities, allocating capital across public and private markets, and constructing portfolios designed to generate long-term performance for the institutions, communities, and stakeholders they serve.

Collectively, these leaders oversee trillions of dollars in assets and play a critical role in shaping where capital flows across the investment landscape. Through rigorous due diligence, disciplined portfolio construction, and a commitment to identifying differentiated investment strategies, they help drive innovation across asset classes while safeguarding the long-term financial security of pensioners, institutions, and families.

2026 Power100 Allocators include:

Kristin Agatone, Georgetown University

Shelja Aggarwal, CommonSpirit Health

Marcus Alexis, Independent

Cheryl Alston, Parkwood Entertainment

Brian Andre, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP)

Brad T. Atkins, Franklin Park Associates

Sam Austin, New England Pension Consultants (NEPC)

Taffi Ayodele, Office of the New York City Comptroller

Jagdeep Singh Bachher, UC Regents

LaShae Badelita, California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS)

Ryan A. Bailey, Paradigm Global Investors

Rajiv Bakshi, Manulife

Mohamed Balla, City of Atlanta

John A. Barker, The Kresge Foundation

Justin Barton, UCLA Investment Company

Lisha Bell, PayPal

Purvis Bell, University of Miami Health System

Frank Bello, Howard University

Leena Bhutta, Doris Duke Foundation

Anna Blanding, ConnCORP

Joseph Boateng, Casey Family Programs

Gary Bridgeman, City of Atlanta Pension Board

Douglas Brown, Formerly of Exelon

Elizabeth Browne, GCM Grosvenor

Mervin Burton, Beatrice Advisors

Rebecca Carland, Knight Foundation

Lisa Cawley, Screendoor

Judy Chambers, Meketa Investment Group

Jenny Chan, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP)

John Claisse, Albourne

Evril Clayton, Hershey Trust

Linnea Conrad Roberts, Gingerbread Capital

Joe T. Dawson, New York State Common Retirement Fund

Ralph DeBernardo, Sapphire Ventures

Ashini Desai, Amazon

Amy Diamond, University of Southern California

Robin Diamonte, Formerly Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX Corporation)

Daryn Dodson, Illumen Capital

Mark Doherty, The San Francisco Foundation

Peter Dolan, Makena Capital

Eric Doppstadt, Ford Foundation

Melissa Dunn, J.P. Morgan

Will DuPree, New England Pension Consultants (NEPC)

Ita Ekpoudom, Gingerbread Capital

Anne Marie Fink, State of Wisconsin Investment Board

Natalie Fitch, Morgan Stanley

Tracy Fong, General Catalyst

Bryan Fujita, Los Angeles Fire & Police Pensions (LAFPP)

Ashley Gam, Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation

Susanne Gealy, Alignment Alpha Research Consultants

Zakaria Gedi, Yale Investments

Caroline Gillespie Greer, Commonfund

David Gilmore, The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation

James Glenn, Spelman College

Jonathan Glidden, Delta Air Lines

Jonathan Grabel, L.A. County Employees' Retirement Association (LACERA)

Sean Graham, Cornell University Investment Office

Francis Griffin, Callan

John Griffith, Ballmer Group

Claude Grunitzky, The Equity Alliance

Nickol R. Hackett, The Joyce Foundation

Erin Harkless Moore, Pivotal Ventures

Hershel Harper, UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust

Tracy Harris, District Of Columbia Retirement Board

Layne Heard, Screendoor

Candace Hewitt, Citi Impact Fund

Mark E. Hickson, NextEra Energy

Robert Holley, Baltimore City Fire and Police Employees Retirement

Keon Holmes, Cambridge Associates

Jessica Holsey, GCM Grosvenor

Raymond Jackson, Franklin Park Associates

Trevor Jackson, Aksia

Carl Jenkins, Bank of Montreal

Meredith Jenkins, Trinity Church Wall Street

Natalie Jenkins Sorrell, Dallas Employees' Retirement Fund

Letitia Johnson, Amherst College Office of Investments

Brooke Jones, Bryn Mawr College

Ghiane Jones, Teachers' Retirement System of the State of Illinois

Ray Joseph, CITI

Rodney June, Los Angeles City Employees' Retirement System (LACERS)

Amy Jupe, Goldman Sachs

Ashley Kahn, Callan

Geeta Kapadia, Fordham University

Joelle Kayden, Accolade Partners

Pete Keliuotis, Callan

Jennifer Kenning, Align Impact

Adam Kiki-Charles, Equity Alliance

Michael Kim, Cendana Capital

Jason Klein, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Martin Laguerre, GCM Grosvenor

Leslie K. Lenzo, Hershey Trust

Raynald Leveque, New Hampshire Retirement System (NHRS)

Bryan Lewis, United States Steel Corporation

Christina Lewis, Beatrice Advisors

Tiffany Lewis, J.P. Morgan

Hailey Liu, University of Southern California

Janice Llereza, Teachers' Retirement System of the State of Illinois

Caroline Lovelace, Preserver Partners

Irina Ludkovski, Albourne

Terri Ludwig, Ballmer Group

Jay Lundy, NAACP Capital

Cynthia Maasry, Trinity Church Wall Street

Doug MacBean, Caltech Endowment

Susan E. Manske, MacArthur Foundation

Juan J. Martinez, Knight Foundation

Sylvester McClearn, New York State Common Retirement Fund

Courtney McCrea, Recast Capital

Megan McDougall, Georgia Tech Foundation

Tiffany McGhee, Pivotal Advisors

Rilwan Meeran, Britebound

Dipesh Mehta, Illinois State Board of Investment

Carolina Huaranca Mendoza, First Close Partners

Michael Miller, Crewcial Partners

Angela Miller-May, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Patricia Miller Zollar, Neuberger Berman

Kenneth Miranda, Cornell University Investment Office

Ashley Moore, Morgan Stanley

Candice Morgan, Venture Forward

Michelle Morris, Morgan Stanley

Cynthia Muller, W.K. Kellogg Foundation

Lisa Murray, Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation

Ileana Musa, Morgan Stanley

Mallika Nair, Fordham University

Narv Narvekar, Harvard Management Company

May Ng, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation

Novisi Atadika Nirschl, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Tram Nguyen, Bank of America

Kweku Obed, Marquette Associates

Adrian A. Ohmer, Mott Foundation

Melkizedeck Okudo, Prudential Global Investment Management (PGIM)

Gbenga Oladeji, Johnson & Johnson Benefit Investments Plan

Shannon OLeary, Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation

Kola Olofinboba, Fairview Capital Partners

Bola Olusanya, MacArthur Foundation

Anton Orlich, California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS)

Paul Osinloye, Bivium Capital

David Ourlicht, New York State Insurance Fund

Amanda Outerbridge, HarbourVest

Angela Outlaw-Matheny, Independent

Mina Pacheco Nazemi, Barings

Meera Patel, Accolade Partners

Satya Patel, Screendoor

Pamela Pavkov, TPG NEXT

Haywood Perry III, Mark Cuban Companies

Irwin Persaud, Morgan Stanley

Mark Persaud, Morgan Stanley

Anne Philpott, Churchill Asset Management

Charles Pippen, GCM Grosvenor

Dana Pointer, Preserver Partners

Kwesi Quaye, Fairview Capital

Rosalia Ramirez, TPG NEXT

Rey Ramsey, Nathan Cummings Foundation

Carlos Rangel, W.K. Kellogg Foundation

Steven Rattner, Willett Advisors

Valerie Red-Horse Mohl, New York City Comptroller's Office

Adrienne Rees, Equity Alliance

Timothy A. Reese, PA Municipal Retirement System

Jamie Rhode, Screendoor

André Rice, Muller & Monroe Asset Management

Katherine Rice, Gingerbread Capital

Jasmine Richards, Cambridge Associates

Bahiyah Yasmeen Robinson, Include Ventures

Frank Robinson, University of Illinois Foundation

Madeline Rodriguez, MPowered Capital

Robert Ross, California Endowment

Christopher Rowe, Church Pension Group

Agata Rzamek Praczuk, MetLife

Gina Sanchez, Chantico Global, LLC

Reginald Sanders, W.K. Kellogg Foundation

Octavio Sandoval, Illumen Capital

Akobe Sandy, MassMutual

Calvin Selth, Annenberg Foundation

Alfred D. Sharp, Muller & Monroe Asset Management

Nicole Sherwood, Altman Family Holdings

Carmen Sierra, City of Hartford

Luis R. Sierra, Marquette Associates Inc

Miguel Silva, California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS)

Kirk Sims, Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Andrew Siwo, New York State Common Retirement Fund

Sue Slocum, Children's Minnesota

Jeremy Soares, Manulife

Jamey Spencer, Builder's Vision

Sharcus Steen, University of Maryland Foundation

Ken Stemme, UAW RMBT

Karen Sunderam, ImpactAssets

Brian Swain, Howard University

Roy Swan, Ford Foundation

Nikki Tanner, Crewcial Partners

Anastasia Titarchuk, New York State Common Retirement Fund

Lo Toney, Plexo Capital

Margret Trilli, ImpactAssets

Michael G. Trotsky, Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management

Sophia Tsai, Allocator Collective / The Wallace Foundation

Ashlie Tyler, Bank of America

Amaka Cypriana Uzoh, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Elizabeth Valiaveedan, Gingerbread Capital

Brandt Vaughan, Ballmer Group

Hunter Walk, Screendoor

Gregg Walker, Muller & Monroe Asset Management

Andy Ward, University of Chicago

Kelli Washington, The California Endowment

Lisa Williams, Goldman Sachs

Thomas Williams, Employees' Retirement System of the State of Hawaii

Ariel Winton Jones, The Aligned Fund

Margot Wirth, California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS)

Shawn Wischmeier, Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies

June Yearwood, Church Pension Group

Samer Yousif, Insight Partners

Roy Yum, Vanderbilt University

Christie Zarkovich, Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation

Natalie Zar Walker, StepStone

Betsy Zimmerman, First Close Partners

Sara Zulkosky, Recast Capital

"The allocators recognized on this year's Power100 list represent some of the most thoughtful and influential stewards of capital in the investment ecosystem," said Jacob Walthour, Founder and CEO of Blueprint Capital Advisors. "Their work requires both discipline and foresight — identifying opportunities, managing risk, and building resilient portfolios that deliver long-term value for the institutions and communities they serve."

"Allocators play a central role in the investment ecosystem," said Erica Madrid, Executive Director of Power100 at Blueprint Capital Advisors. "Their ability to identify talent, support innovative strategies, and allocate capital with discipline helps shape the future of the industry while strengthening the institutions and communities they serve."

Additional Power100 categories—including Asset Gatherers, and Advisors—will be announced in the coming week.

The 2026 Power100 Honorees will be formally celebrated at the 3rd Annual Power100 Honoree Dinner on May 3, 2026, at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California. The 2026 Honoree Weekend will take place May 2–4, 2026, coinciding with the week of the Milken Institute Global Conference, but organized independently by Blueprint Capital Advisors.

About Power100

Power Starts Here.

Power100 brings together some of the most influential leaders across the global investment management ecosystem — including asset owners, asset managers, advisors, and industry advocates. Through curated forums for dialogue, networking, and collaboration, Power100 promotes career development, the identification of actionable investment opportunities, and more equitable access to capital while catalyzing change across the industry.

Power100 plays a pivotal role for investment managers by offering unparalleled access to a highly curated network of asset owners and advisors. The platform elevates firms' visibility among key decision-makers, positions them as thought leaders, and expands their access to opportunities, partnerships, and capital.

By convening key industry stakeholders, Power100 facilitates the exchange of ideas, promotes best practices, and creates a platform for addressing emerging challenges and opportunities shaping the future of the investment ecosystem.

At its core, Power100 is about visibility, access, and long-term impact. It champions a business case rooted in innovation, connectivity, and excellence — demonstrating that the future of finance depends on who has a seat at the table and how capital is deployed.

For more information, visit www.power100family.com.

About Blueprint Capital Advisors

Blueprint Capital Advisors is a strategic advisory and investment firm dedicated to connecting capital with opportunity across venture capital, private markets, and emerging investment platforms.

SOURCE Blueprint Capital Advisors