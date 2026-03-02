Blueprint Capital Advisors Announces 2026 Power100 Angels Honorees

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Capital Advisors is thrilled to announce the 2026 Power100 list of Angels. This category seeks to amplify and recognize the efforts of those that work for some of the industry's largest and most successful asset management firms and financial institutions. These individuals are leading by example and leveraging their position and platform in ways that benefit others. They recognize that to whom much is given much is required and we deeply appreciate their courage, leadership, and dedication to reshaping our industry.

Power100

2026 Power100 Angels include:

Kofi Ampadu, Independent

Indhira Arrington, Ares Management Corporation

Paula Campbell Roberts, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. (KKR)

Michael Carmen, Wellington Management

Michael Carter, Truist

Ahtis Davis, Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA)

Jack Dorsey, Block Inc.

S. Omar Eissa, Bank of America

Tosh Ernest, Silicon Valley Bank

Derek Ferguson, Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA)

Kourtney Gibson, Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA)

Hilary Gosher, Insight Partners

Reid Hoffman, Greylock Partners

Megan Holston-Alexander, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z)

Sekou Kaalund, U.S. Bank

Josh Kopelman, First Round

Jillian Long, The Carlyle Group

Christopher Lyons, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z)

Matthew McCue, FIN News

Bryan Moynihan, Bank of America

Colbert Narcisse, Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA)

Racquel Oden, HSBC

Alexis Ohanian, Seven Seven Six

Ndu Okereke, The D.E. Shaw Group

Shanna O'Reilly, Wellington Management

Orley Pacheco, Independent

Patricia Pacheco, Bank of America

Kerone Peat Vatel, Capital One

Ladell Robbins, BlackRock Alternative Investors

Elliott Robinson, Bessemer Venture Partners

Fred Royall III, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mariela Salas, Colibri Strategies

Jonathan Simon, Apollo Global Management

Kurt Summers, Blackstone

Fred Terrell, Wells Fargo

Alice Vilma, Morgan Stanley

Alan Waxman, Sixth Street Growth

Richard Wells, Insight Partners

Fred Wilson, Union Square Ventures

LaToya Wilson, Morgan Stanley

Shawn Wooden, Apollo Global Management

Ed Zimmerman, First Close Partners

"The Angels category recognizes individuals whose influence extends far beyond capital deployment," said Jacob Walthour, CEO at Blueprint Capital Advisors. "These leaders have consistently shown up — as backers, advisors, connectors, and believers — long before it was popular or comfortable to do so. The 2026 Angels understand that investing in people is one of the most powerful ways to shape the future of our industry."

"The Angels category celebrates those who understand that meaningful change in private markets requires proximity, trust, and long-term commitment," said Erica Madrid, Executive Director of Power100. "These honorees have invested not only capital, but time, mentorship, and credibility into the next generation of leaders."

Additional Power100 categories—including Allocators, Asset Gatherers, Asset Managers, and Advisors—will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2026 Power100 Honorees will be formally celebrated at the 3rd Annual Power100 Honoree Dinner on May 3, 2026, at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California. The 2026 Honoree Weekend will take place May 2–4, 2026, coinciding with the week of the Milken Institute Global Conference, but organized independently by Blueprint Capital Advisors.

Additional information about Power100 is available by visiting www.power100family.com .

