Blueprint Capital Advisors Announces 2026 Power100 Angels Honorees
Mar 02, 2026, 17:17 ET
NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Capital Advisors is thrilled to announce the 2026 Power100 list of Angels. This category seeks to amplify and recognize the efforts of those that work for some of the industry's largest and most successful asset management firms and financial institutions. These individuals are leading by example and leveraging their position and platform in ways that benefit others. They recognize that to whom much is given much is required and we deeply appreciate their courage, leadership, and dedication to reshaping our industry.
2026 Power100 Angels include:
- Kofi Ampadu, Independent
- Indhira Arrington, Ares Management Corporation
- Paula Campbell Roberts, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. (KKR)
- Michael Carmen, Wellington Management
- Michael Carter, Truist
- Ahtis Davis, Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA)
- Jack Dorsey, Block Inc.
- S. Omar Eissa, Bank of America
- Tosh Ernest, Silicon Valley Bank
- Derek Ferguson, Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA)
- Kourtney Gibson, Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA)
- Hilary Gosher, Insight Partners
- Reid Hoffman, Greylock Partners
- Megan Holston-Alexander, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z)
- Sekou Kaalund, U.S. Bank
- Josh Kopelman, First Round
- Jillian Long, The Carlyle Group
- Christopher Lyons, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z)
- Matthew McCue, FIN News
- Bryan Moynihan, Bank of America
- Colbert Narcisse, Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA)
- Racquel Oden, HSBC
- Alexis Ohanian, Seven Seven Six
- Ndu Okereke, The D.E. Shaw Group
- Shanna O'Reilly, Wellington Management
- Orley Pacheco, Independent
- Patricia Pacheco, Bank of America
- Kerone Peat Vatel, Capital One
- Ladell Robbins, BlackRock Alternative Investors
- Elliott Robinson, Bessemer Venture Partners
- Fred Royall III, JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Mariela Salas, Colibri Strategies
- Jonathan Simon, Apollo Global Management
- Kurt Summers, Blackstone
- Fred Terrell, Wells Fargo
- Alice Vilma, Morgan Stanley
- Alan Waxman, Sixth Street Growth
- Richard Wells, Insight Partners
- Fred Wilson, Union Square Ventures
- LaToya Wilson, Morgan Stanley
- Shawn Wooden, Apollo Global Management
- Ed Zimmerman, First Close Partners
"The Angels category recognizes individuals whose influence extends far beyond capital deployment," said Jacob Walthour, CEO at Blueprint Capital Advisors. "These leaders have consistently shown up — as backers, advisors, connectors, and believers — long before it was popular or comfortable to do so. The 2026 Angels understand that investing in people is one of the most powerful ways to shape the future of our industry."
"The Angels category celebrates those who understand that meaningful change in private markets requires proximity, trust, and long-term commitment," said Erica Madrid, Executive Director of Power100. "These honorees have invested not only capital, but time, mentorship, and credibility into the next generation of leaders."
Additional Power100 categories—including Allocators, Asset Gatherers, Asset Managers, and Advisors—will be announced in the coming weeks.
The 2026 Power100 Honorees will be formally celebrated at the 3rd Annual Power100 Honoree Dinner on May 3, 2026, at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California. The 2026 Honoree Weekend will take place May 2–4, 2026, coinciding with the week of the Milken Institute Global Conference, but organized independently by Blueprint Capital Advisors.
About Blueprint Capital Advisors
Blueprint Capital Advisors is an investment advisory firm focused on identifying and supporting high-performing managers across the institutional investment ecosystem. Through its Power100 platform, Blueprint highlights leaders whose work continues to influence the future of capital markets.
