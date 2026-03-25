Blueprint Expands Capital Markets Capabilities with Acquisition of HUD Lending Platform

CHICAGO, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors ("Blueprint"), the leading advisor in healthcare real estate investment sales, is pleased to announce a significant expansion of its Capital Markets practice through the integration of FHA/HUD lending and servicing capabilities, enabled by the acquisition of the FHA/HUD lending platform from MidCap Financial Services, LLC.

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This move allows Blueprint to offer long-term financing solutions to its clients and underscores the firm's commitment to providing comprehensive capital solutions for its extensive network of clients across the seniors housing and skilled nursing sectors. Blueprint intends to provide buyers with acquisition financing and its broader client base with refinancing solutions.

"This step allows our clients greater optionality and access to long-term, permanent financing solutions," said Blueprint's CEO, Ben Firestone. "It's a natural extension of our mission to provide best-in-class advisory services throughout the asset lifecycle in our very special, growing industry."

To lead its newly formed platform, Blueprint has appointed long-term HUD veteran Tony Marino as Senior Managing Director to spearhead the effort alongside Chief Underwriter, Ramona Mitchell, whose career includes decades of distinguished HUD lending experience.

"Blueprint and I quickly aligned on the tremendous opportunity to bring long-term financing to its multi-billion-dollar pipeline," said Tony. "I'm excited to build a market-leading HUD practice within such a dynamic platform and alongside such an incredible team."

The firm will onboard MidCap's existing team, including Brian Therkildsen and Yvonne Redd, offering its borrowers with immediate access to unmatched execution expertise. With this bold move, Blueprint is uniquely positioned to offer a full continuum of solutions, solidifying its role as the essential partner for healthcare real estate strategy and execution.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to certain conditions and is expected to close on or around April 1, 2026.

Chicago-based Blueprint was founded in 2013 with a mission to elevate healthcare real estate brokerage through collaboration and data. Today, Blueprint is the most active advisory firm in seniors housing and skilled nursing and a market leader within other healthcare real estate subsegments, including behavioral healthcare and medical properties. The firm also offers a dedicated capital markets practice to support clients with financing solutions. With a proven track record of $17.7 Billion in transaction volume, Blueprint's model combines broad market coverage with unrivaled analytics to deliver results.

For media inquiries, please contact Eileen Anderson at [email protected].

SOURCE Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors