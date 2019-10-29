Blueprint Medicines to Host R&D Day and Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 5, 2019

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC), a precision therapy company focused on genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy, today announced that it will host a Research and Development (R&D) Day for analysts and investors on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET in New York City. In addition, the company will report its third quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

The R&D Day will feature presentations by Blueprint Medicines' management team, which will review the company's precision therapy research vision and portfolio, as well as a presentation from Dr. Cem Akin, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Medicine, University of Michigan, who is an expert in the field of allergy and immunology, and whose work focuses on the treatment of mastocytosis.

A live webcast of the event will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors & Media section of Blueprint Medicines' website at http://ir.blueprintmedicines.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Blueprint Medicines' website for 90 days following the event.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines is a precision therapy company striving to improve human health. With a focus on genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy, we are developing transformational medicines rooted in our leading expertise in protein kinases, which are proven drivers of disease. Our uniquely targeted, scalable approach empowers the rapid design and development of new treatments and increases the likelihood of clinical success. We are currently advancing three investigational medicines in clinical development, along with multiple research programs. For more information, visit www.BlueprintMedicines.com and follow us on Twitter (@BlueprintMeds) and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Blueprint Medicines

Related Links

http://www.blueprintmedicines.com

