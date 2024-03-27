Bluerock Value Exchange Fully Subscribes $46.5 Million Diversified Industrial Portfolio I DST

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Value Exchange (BVEX), a long-time, national sponsor of 1031 exchange and Delaware Statutory Trust investment (DST) programs, announced it has fully subscribed BR Diversified Industrial Portfolio I, DST (DIP I) program with $46.5 million in equity from third-party investors and $36.5 million in first mortgage proceeds. Bluerock reported more than $2.5 billion in past and current 1031 exchange programs as of February 2024.

The DIP I DST offering includes a diverse five-property industrial sector portfolio with locations in the sunbelt and western markets featuring over 570,000 square feet of warehouse / distribution properties with six distinct tenants, including several public companies, notably, Herc Rentals and Pfizer, Inc.

BVEX believes DIP I represents an attractive investment opportunity in an already assembled diverse portfolio of industrial properties located in desirable high growth markets. DIP I seeks to provide investors with stable monthly cash flow pursuant to in-place, triple net leases to a diverse group of industrial tenants and the potential for capital appreciation due to high demand for industrial properties within highly sought-after infill locations. The program also provides investors with multiple options upon a future exit strategy event including 721 exchange (UPREIT) or subsequent cash-out / 1031 exchange optionality.

"We are pleased with the successful full subscription of this investment program. We are providing investors with differentiated 1031 exchange opportunities to diversify their investment across multiple properties, industries and geographies within one investment and in our highest conviction real estate sector – the industrial sector", said Josh Hoffman, President of BVEX. "Today's infill warehouse and distribution properties have unparalleled demand tailwinds within the commercial real estate sector from e-commerce, US manufacturing and consumer distribution needs which serves as both downside protection, while also providing tremendous upside appreciation potential and places investor's capital in a uniquely favorable position for outsized returns, added Hoffman.

About Bluerock Value Exchange

Bluerock Value Exchange is a national sponsor of syndicated 1031-exchange offerings with a focus on Premier Exchange Properties™ that seek to deliver stable cash flows and potential for value creation. Bluerock has structured 1031 exchanges of more than $2.5 billion in total property value and 13 million square feet of property. Additional information can be found at bluerockexchange.com.

About Bluerock

Bluerock is a leading institutional alternative asset manager with more than $14 billion of acquired and managed assets headquartered in Manhattan with regional offices across the U.S. Bluerock principals have a collective 100+ years of investing experience with more than $120 billion real estate and capital markets experience and have helped launch leading private and public company platforms. Additional information can be found at bluerock.com.

