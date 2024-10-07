Bluerock Value Exchange Launches $31.6 Million Diversified Industrial Portfolio IV DST

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Value Exchange (BVEX), a long-time, national sponsor of 1031 exchange and Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment programs, announced the launch of its latest 1031 exchange/DST offering known as BR Diversified Industrial Portfolio IV, DST (DIP IV) which is seeking to raise approximately $31.6 million from accredited investors. DIP IV represents BVEX's 37th individual DST program, and fourth sequential industrial-focused DST program.

The unlevered DST offering includes a two state (South Carolina, Tennessee), three property, industrial sector portfolio comprised of approximately 200,000 square feet of combined warehouse and distribution properties which are 100% leased to four distinct mixed-use industrial tenants.

BVEX believes DIP IV represents an attractive investment opportunity in an already assembled diverse portfolio located in desirable high growth sunbelt market locations. DIP IV seeks to provide investors with stable monthly cash flow pursuant to long-term triple net leases and the potential for capital appreciation due to heightened demand for industrial properties coupled with the ability to drive future rent and net operating income (NOI) growth with current rents substantially below (approximately 20% on average) market rates.

"We continue to see strong demand from 1031 exchange investors for industrial sector portfolios in high growth markets and acquired without mortgage debt," said Josh Hoffman, President of Bluerock Value Exchange. "The industrial sector is poised to deliver best-in-class rent and NOI growth amongst all major commercial real estate sectors due to long-term e-commerce and manufacturing demand tailwinds driving demand within the sector. We believe we can best accomplish our investor's goals of preserving capital, deliver stability of income, and generate high risk-adjusted returns over a moderate hold period through these types of diversified portfolios," added Hoffman.

About Bluerock Value Exchange

With a 20-year track record, Bluerock Value Exchange is a national sponsor of syndicated 1031-exchange offerings with a focus on Premier Exchange Properties™ that seek to deliver stable cash flows and potential for value creation. Bluerock has structured 1031 exchanges of more than $2.6 billion in total property value and 13 million square feet of property. Additional information can be found at bluerockexchange.com.

About Bluerock

Bluerock is a leading institutional alternative asset manager with more than $18 billion of acquired and managed assets headquartered in Manhattan with regional offices across the U.S. Bluerock principals have a collective 100+ years of investing experience with more than $120 billion real estate and capital markets experience and have helped launch leading private and public company platforms. Additional information can be found at bluerock.com.

SOURCE Bluerock Value Exchange