Bluerock Value Exchange Launches $41 Million Diversified Industrial Portfolio III DST

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Value Exchange (BVEX), a long-time, national sponsor of 1031 exchange and Delaware Statutory Trust investment programs, announced the launch of its newest 1031 exchange/DST offering known as BR Diversified Industrial Portfolio III, DST (DIP III). DIP III represents BVEX's 36th individual DST program and is seeking to raise approximately $41 million from accredited investors.

The unlevered DST offering includes a three-state (South Carolina, Florida, Georgia), five-property, industrial sector portfolio featuring over 359,000 square feet of warehouse and distribution properties with nine distinct tenants that is collectively 99% leased.

BVEX believes DIP III represents an attractive investment opportunity in an already assembled diverse portfolio of industrial properties located in desirable high-growth sunbelt market locations. DIP III seeks to provide investors with stable monthly cash flow pursuant to in-place, triple net leases to a diverse group of industrial tenants and the potential for capital appreciation due to high demand for industrial properties within highly sought-after infill locations coupled with the ability to drive future rent and net operating income (NOI) growth with current rents substantially below (approximately 30% on average) market rates.

"Bluerock has over $172 billion of direct and indirect investment experience in the industrial sector. We continue to utilize our research-driven approach to steer investor's 1031 exchange capital into diversified industrial portfolios as we believe the sector is poised to deliver high rent growth and appreciation potential due to the long-term demand tailwinds from e-commerce, U.S. manufacturing, and last-mile distribution needs," said Josh Hoffman, President of BVEX. "We believe we can best accomplish our investor's goals of preserving capital, deliver stability of income, and generate high risk-adjusted returns over a moderate hold period through these types of diversified portfolios," added Hoffman.

About Bluerock Value Exchange

Bluerock Value Exchange is a national sponsor of syndicated 1031-exchange offerings with a focus on Premier Exchange Properties™ that seek to deliver stable cash flows and potential for value creation. Bluerock has structured 1031 exchanges of more than $2.5 billion in total property value and 13 million square feet of property. Additional information can be found at bluerockexchange.com.

About Bluerock

Bluerock is a leading institutional alternative asset manager with more than $14 billion of acquired and managed assets headquartered in Manhattan with regional offices across the U.S. Bluerock principals have a collective 100+ years of investing experience with more than $120 billion real estate and capital markets experience and have helped launch leading private and public company platforms. Additional information can be found at bluerock.com.

