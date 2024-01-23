Blues Hires New Executive to Support Customer and Partner Growth

Alistair Fulton joins Blues as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Vice President (VP) of Ecosystem

MANCHESTER, Mass., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blues, a leader in IIoT technology enabling global connectivity solutions, today announced Alistair Fulton as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Vice President (VP) of Ecosystem. In his role, Fulton will oversee the continued evolution of Blues' go-to-market strategy in the global IIoT market, as well as facilitate the ongoing growth of the company's customer and partnership ecosystem.

"Alistair's appointment is a natural next step for Blues. The IIoT market is fragmented by nature, comprised of use cases and customer challenges that span every industry and part of the supply chain," said Jim Hassman, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Blues. "Alistair's proven expertise in building and scaling IIoT businesses will be invaluable in Blues' mission to drive the adoption of IIoT technologies in this complex global market."

Fulton brings over 25 years of experience in the IIoT, having built and led businesses spanning software platforms, connected hardware, and end-customer solutions and applications, giving him a unique perspective on what customers and partners need to enable the rapid growth of their IIoT initiatives.

Fulton will focus initially on building a robust foundation for accelerated company growth, which encompasses overseeing the company's ongoing expansion in priority market verticals, increasing awareness of Blues and facilitating the development of a vibrant partner ecosystem.

"I joined Blues because I believe in the company's mission of making IoT quick and easy. By providing a simple, cost-effective solution to the challenges of data connectivity, we unlock the potential of partners to drive growth and make the promise of the IIoT a reality for their customers," said Fulton. "I'm honored to join at such a critical time in the company's mission to support communities and companies in transforming their operations to save time, money and improve the world."

Most recently, Fulton led Semtech's IoT division, building an ecosystem-led approach that drove LoRaWAN from a market entrant to become the leading global low-power connectivity solution for industrial and consumer IoT applications.

Previously, he led product management, technology & alliances for Hitachi's Lumada Industrial IoT platform, building an ecosystem of customers and partners spanning both Hitachi OpCo's and leading providers of industrial equipment and services. In his earlier career, Fulton led the incubation of Microsoft's IoT business and supported the growth of the Azure IoT developer ecosystem by providing tools that enabled developers to build, deploy, and manage end-to-end applications for the IoT across multiple technologies and platforms.

Fulton's appointment follows a series of recent partnership announcements from Blues, with companies including 1NCE and RAKwireless. With over 800 global customers in industries such as manufacturing, clean tech, precision healthcare, refrigeration, precision agriculture, and more, Blues is dedicated to meeting the growing demand for adaptable connectivity with simple, secure, scalable, and sustainable solutions.

For more information about how Blues helps companies transform stagnant, physical products into intelligent, data-driven devices, please visit https://blues.io/.

About Blues

Blues believes every individual has the power to make a positive impact. Our mission is to transform every physical product into an intelligent service, helping communities and companies to save time and money, and improve the world.

Blues helps organizations worldwide confidently create reliable and innovative connectivity solutions that deliver measurable value using IIoT-driven data intelligence. With Blues, customers can easily send and receive information to and from any device, anywhere, and at any time, improving business operations while reducing costs. Blues' flagship products, the Notecard and Notehub, solve the biggest challenges associated with IIoT connectivity, making it easy to securely cloud-connect any physical product.

More than 800 organizations worldwide, from non-profits to startups to enterprises, use Blues integrated hardware, software and cloud service IIoT technologies to improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and create new revenue streams. Follow Blues on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

