Blues in Bisbee City Park Event Cancelled Due to Covid-19 Concerns

BISBEE, Ariz., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the rapid growth of new COVID cases in Arizona and the ongoing public health emergency, we must sadly announce that the Blues in Bisbee 2021 presented by Safeway, scheduled to take place September 18, 2021, will not occur as planned.

Ticketholders will receive automatic refunds of their purchase in the next 14 days.

Blues in Bisbee is a fundraising event for Easterseals Blake Foundation (EBF). Proceeds support the more than 1,000 children, families and adults the organization serves annually in Cochise County. EBF is best known for their programs for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, but also provides behavioral health services and have recently opened a resource closet for children in foster care in Cochise County.

"We simply cannot safely bring 2,500 people together for this event. It was a difficult decision but we believe it is the right thing to do given the current state of Covid-19 cases in Cochise County and across the state," says Steve Guthrie, CEO.

EBF is hopeful that there will be opportunities to listen to several of the bands across several smaller venues organized by the local community. They urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials so that we can all be together again soon!

