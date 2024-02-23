Easterseals South Florida announces the appointment of Matthew Roth as Board Chair

MIAMI, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Easterseals South Florida (ESSF) is proud to announce that Matthew Roth, President of Solstice Point Partners, LLC has been appointed as Board Chair. "My journey at Easterseals South Florida began with a personal connection and commitment to advocating for people with disabilities. I am honored to serve as an ambassador for an organization with such a compelling mission and reputation. The life-changing impact Easterseals makes through its extensive programming and services is extraordinary." says Roth.

In this role he will succeed outgoing Board Chair Jean Bell, Senior Vice President, National Head of Healthcare, Education, Not-for-Profit Banking for Bank of America. "It has been an honor to serve as the Board Chair for Easterseals South Florida for the past two years. Our organization provides vital services to the community and we have a staff of dedicated professionals who deliver heartfelt care to our students and elderly clients. I look forward to working closely with Matt Roth as he begins his term as Board Chair. Matt has been a dedicated board member who is passionate about the mission of Easterseals and ensuring that everyone is afforded the opportunity to achieve their full potential in life." says Bell.

Mr. Roth invests in and provides strategic vision and guidance to early and mid-stage telecom, energy and technology companies through his investment and advisory practice, Solstice Point Partners. Please join us in welcoming this extraordinary leader and community pillar – whose passion, commitment, and dedication to people with disabilities are deep-rooted and unbounded.

In addition to Mr. Roth, the following officers were elected for 2024-25: Lourdes Rivas, Vice Chair, Amy Avalos, Treasurer, and Laura Hodges, Secretary.

The following were elected to three-year terms on the Board of Directors:

Amy Avalos, Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, World Kinect Corporation

Jean Bell, Senior Vice President, Bank of America

Robert Fatovic, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, Ryder Corporation

Cristina Gallo-Aquino, Chief Financial Officer, Ryder Corporation

Adolfo Jimenez, Partner & Practice Group Leader, Holland & Knight LLP

Richard Lara, General Counsel, Spanish Broadcasting Network

Hector Tundidor, Managing Partner, Ernst & Young

Jodilia Vasanji, Lead Business Partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP

About Easterseals South Florida

Easterseals South Florida (ESSF) has been a leading provider of disability services since its founding in 1942. With more than 80 years of service in Miami Dade County, Easterseals provides vital programs and services. Our mission is to change the way the world defines and views disabilities by making profound, positive differences in people's lives every day. ESSF's vision is to provide quality services for every stage of life so that children, adults, and seniors can reach their full potential and live dignified lives. We will achieve that through our mission, to provide services that address equity and inclusion disparities for individuals with disabilities, by enhancing education, advancing health, expanding employment, and elevating the community.

Current Programs Include:

Adult Day Care: offers programs and resources to assist in caring for individuals who need daily living assistance.

Head Start: provides comprehensive developmental services for low-income preschool children ages three to five.

Special Education Services: offers expert help for children with autism and other special needs to help them reach their fullest potential.

Culinary Arts High School: addresses the needs in Miami-Dade County for high-quality education and vocational training for students ages 14-22 with autism and other disabilities.

For more information about Easterseals South Florida and its programs, visit easterseals.com/southflorida.

