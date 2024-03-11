Easterseals Arkansas Introduced Groundbreaking Roommate Housing Program for Independent Living

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Easterseals Arkansas celebrated a significant milestone with the state-of-the-art Roommate Housing Program on March 8, 2024, at the Palisades at Chenal Valley. The event marked the official commencement of this innovative initiative aimed at fostering independent living for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Developed by Easterseals Arkansas, a trailblazing nonprofit committed to empowering individuals with disabilities, the Roommate Housing Program employs a cutting-edge model that promotes greater independence through shared living arrangements. Launched in October 2023, the program facilitates roommate matching based on common interests, utilizing a unique housing and matching process tailored for individuals receiving the Community and Employment Supports Waiver.

Easterseals Arkansas CEO Ron Ekstrand shared, "We have been working on the Roommate Housing Program for the better part of four years. This model has the ability to transform the way Waiver services are delivered by leveraging technology to increase independence and reduce the need for staff, addressing the nationwide shortage of direct care workers exacerbated by the pandemic."

The program employs smart home technology by Smart Living Systems, offering personalized apps, medication dispensers, and advanced safety features. Remote monitoring ensures security, and one support professional can oversee up to ten homes simultaneously, providing real-time assistance through a portal device.

CareSource, a managed care organization supporting Easterseals, presented the CareSource PASSE Heart of the Community Award. CareSource also had contributed a $150K grant for the smart-home technology. David Donohue, President of CareSource PASSE, emphasized the commitment to enhancing lives through technology.

"CareSource PASSE is proud to support technology needed for Easterseals Arkansas to launch the Roommate Housing program with a $150K donation," said David Donohue, president of CareSource PASSE. "This program embodies our commitment to enhancing the lives of individuals with disabilities by leveraging technology to foster autonomy. Our collaboration underscores our dedication to delivering high-quality health care services while promoting independence and dignity for all members of our community."

For more information, visit www.roommatehousing.org.

About Easterseals Arkansas:

For 80 years, Easterseals Arkansas has provided exceptional services, empowering individuals with disabilities to live, learn, work, and play in their communities. Leading the way to 100% equity and inclusion, Easterseals offers developmental preschools, therapy, independent living, and transition programs. Learn more at www.eastersealsar.com.

SOURCE Easterseals