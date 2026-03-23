Blues Powers the Next Wave of Fleet Management with Connected Device-to-Cloud System at Mid-America Trucking Show 2026

Blues to showcase real-world examples of versatile universal connectivity that empowers fleets to build, scale and optimize their own solutions

BOSTON, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blues, a leading device-to-cloud system provider for smart connected products, will make its debut at the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS), taking place March 26-28, 2026, at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY. At Booth #38533 in the South Wing, Blues will demonstrate how it makes every truck system smart by helping trucking and logistics companies gain greater visibility into their operations, including vehicle health, asset location, fuel management, and cargo security.

MATS has long featured fleet management and telematics providers, but the connectivity infrastructure behind those solutions has been largely absent from the conversation. As fleets demand more from their connected devices, that foundation matters more than ever. Blues is among the first device-to-cloud system providers to exhibit at the show, providing the foundational connectivity layer that powers fleet applications rather than a single-point solution.

Building connected devices for fleet operations has historically required stitching together hardware, connectivity contracts, and cloud infrastructure, adding cost, complexity and delays. Blues eliminates that burden by providing a complete device-to-cloud system in which hardware ships with built-in cellular, satellite, LoRa, or WiFi connectivity. There are no separate contracts to negotiate. And the platform scales seamlessly, whether a fleet operator is connecting 10 devices or 10 million.

Blues' system supports a broad range of fleet and logistics applications. These include on- and off-road asset and equipment tracking, real-time vehicle health monitoring, predictive maintenance, GPS tracking, geofencing, fuel consumption, and theft monitoring for cost management.

Blues' technology is already at work across the trucking and logistics industry. Clarios, a global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery manufacturing, producing over 150 million batteries each year, uses Blues to power its IdleLess™ with Battery Manager™ solution. This connected battery-intelligence system helps fleets keep trucks on the road and supply chains moving by optimizing battery health, reducing diesel idling, and lowering fuel consumption and emissions.

"Blues helped us accelerate bringing connected battery monitoring to the market," says Cagatay Topku, Vice President, Connected Services at Clarios. "With Blues, we significantly reduced our development timeline and fleet operators using our solution can now see battery health data in real time, helping them reduce unplanned downtime and improve maintenance planning."

"Trucking and logistics companies don't need more complexity. They need better visibility and faster time to insights," said Jim Hassman, President & CRO at Blues. "Our system lets fleet operators focus on running their business, not managing IoT infrastructure. We handle the connectivity and the cloud so they can get to real operation impact on day one."

At Booth #38533, Blues will showcase the products that make up its system for fleet applications: Notecard, the company's system-on-module with built-in cellular connectivity; Starnote, which adds satellite connectivity for vehicles and assets operating in remote or coverage-limited areas; Notecarrier, a ready-to-use carrier board that accelerates hardware integration. Attendees can visit the booth to see live demos and meet the team. To schedule a meeting in advance, visit https://blues.com/mats-2026/.

About Blues

Blues is the cheat code to creating smart connected products. By eliminating complexity, Blues helps organizations to focus on what matters most: growing their business.

Blues' device-to-cloud system combines plug-and-play hardware, data routing, and fleet management into a single, integrated platform. Customers use Blues to instantly, securely, and economically move data from physical products to their applications – without building or managing complex infrastructure. Blues' flagship products – Notecard, Starnote and Notehub – work together to help customers accelerate the creation of smart connected products and field data-driven intelligent services.

Companies across transportation and logistics, commercial buildings and facilities, industrial equipment, energy and environmental monitoring, and more, go from concept to business impact faster, enabling new services, reducing operations costs, and scaling alongside their customers.

Thousands of organizations worldwide, from nonprofits to startups to enterprises, connect their devices with Blues. For more information, visit blues.com, and follow Blues on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.

SOURCE Blues