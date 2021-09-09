Bluestone Investment Partners Announces Investment in cBEYONData

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestone Investment Partners II, LP ("Bluestone"), a McLean, Virginia-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce the completion of an investment in cBEYONData (the "Company"). cBEYONData is a professional services and solutions company specializing in supporting mission-driven agencies and organizations with the enhancement and automation of business processes, cloud migrations and enablement, business intelligence, data management and warehouses, data analytics, and agile project and process management. cBEYONData primarily provides these solutions to government Chief Financial Officer-level executives at multiple law enforcement, civilian, and defense agencies. The Company's CFO Control Tower® suite is a scalable on-demand solution that enhances federal government financial systems reporting and allows clients to quickly automate business process and reduce the time spent on data aggregation and manipulation. The Budgeting and Spend (BAS®) module is preconfigured to meet the needs of federal budgeting organizations and improve and automate a wide range of planning, forecasting, consolidation, and financial reporting requirements. cBEYONData represents Bluestone's fifth platform investment in its current fund and its seventh transaction since March 2020.

David Schmidtknecht, Co-Founder of cBEYONData said, "Our team has worked together for many years and this investment by Bluestone represents an important milestone in our corporate history. With this investment, we have the additional resources necessary to expand our product offerings and deliver on the evolving needs and expectations of the federal government CFO community."

"We are excited about our partnership with cBEYONData" said Eric Wolking, Operating Partner of Bluestone. "The Company's rapid deployment of financial management reporting and compliance solutions for federal agencies enables higher success with achieving the customer's mission. This strong reputation as a purpose-built professional services provider is evidenced by remarkable growth in recent years."

Monument Capital Partners provided investment banking services to cBEYONData.

About cBEYONData's Solutions and Services

Federal CFOs face a wide range of mandated compliance, transparency, and performance management requirements. cBEYONData provides its customers with scalable and repeatable solutions that automate compliance, budgeting, and financial reporting. The Company's proprietary technology solutions facilitate the consolidation of disparate systems, eliminating the need for manual aggregation of data, and improving customer return on investment. Please visit www.cbeyondata.com to find out more.

About Bluestone Investment Partners

Bluestone is a private equity firm investing exclusively in lower middle-market companies in the defense and government services arena. Bluestone's principals have a long and successful track record owning, operating, investing in, and advising companies in the defense and government services sector. www.bluestoneinv.com.

SOURCE Bluestone Investment Partners

Related Links

http://www.bluestoneinv.com

