BLUETTI AC200P Remains a Popular Choice for Mobile Power Needs in 2023

News provided by

BLUETTI POWER INC

30 May, 2023, 09:56 ET

LAS VEGAS, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AC200P power station, made by BLUETTI, a leading provider of portable power solutions, continues to be a top choice for outdoor enthusiasts and homeowners alike even three years after its initial release. With a 2,000W inverter, a 2,000Wh LiFePO4 battery, 7 charging methods, and 17 outlets, the AC200P meets the power needs of users in nearly all scenarios, whether indoors or outdoors.

Great mobile power

Continue Reading

What makes the AC200P stand out among competitors is its great capabilities. The AC200P with 2,000W output (4,800W surge) can power various outdoor activities such as camping, RVing, and boating. During power outages, the AC200P is a lifesaver, keeping critical appliances running, such as medical equipment, working devices, refrigerators, and lights, giving users peace of mind at all times.

Durable and expandable battery

The AC200P also features a durable LiFePO4 battery that is a safer, longer-lasting, and more eco-friendly battery type than the Lithium-ion variation. At over 3,500 charge cycles, the AC200P outlasts its competitors' Lithium models with around 500 cycles. Moreover, the AC200P offers expandable capacity, with the ability to connect additional batteries, such as the B230 or B300 expansion battery pack, to increase its capacity to 4,048Wh and 5,072Wh, respectively. This feature is particularly useful for longer trips, glamping, overlanding, prolonged power outages, or whenever extra power is needed.

Multiple charging methods

BLUETTI AC200P offers various charging options, either separately or in combination. The AC200P supports up to 1,200W dual AC+Solar input, or 1000W dual AC input with optional T400 or T500 adapters at a low cost. With a max 700W solar input when connected with BLUETTI PV200, PV350, or other brand solar panels, the AC200P can offer endless solar energy on the move. It can maximize the Sun's rays at 1,200W if there is a D050S charging enhancer plugged into solar panels for an additional 500W.

Cost-effective solar solution

Supporting a more durable battery and many useful features, the AC200P is also more budget-friendly than other brands that provide around 2 kWh capacity. BLUETTI's recent offerings of special solar generator kits, AC200P with either PV420 or PV350 solar panels, even provide a more favorable chance to go solar.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

SOURCE BLUETTI POWER INC

Also from this source

BLUETTI Honors Military Personnel with Memorial Day Program

BLUETTI Helps Make Mother's Day Special With Various Power Solutions

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.