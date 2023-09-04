BLUETTI EP760 Home Backup Battery System Lands in Europe

News provided by

BLUETTI

04 Sep, 2023, 05:53 ET

STUHR, Germany, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, the leading brand in clean energy storage, will launch its latest product, the BLUETTI EP760 home backup power system, in the European market on September.

BLUETTI EP760 Vs its predecessor BLUETTI EP600

Continue Reading
image
image

While both models share the same modular design and offer a flexible capacity of 9,9kWh to 19,8kWh with B500 expansion battery packs, their key difference lies in their outputs.

The EP600 is a 6.000W three-phase mode power system. However, its single-phase output at 230V is limited to 2.000W. Furthermore, the EP600 is exclusively available in Germany.

While the EP760 provides a single-phase output of up to 7.600W in grid or off-grid mode, (only 4.600W in Germany) meeting the power needs of a broader range of users in Europe and Australia. There are some of EP760's main highlights and benefits.

7.600W uninterrupted power for backup 

Featuring 7.600W uninterrupted power, the EP760 charges up all equipment plugged in, like refrigerators, heaters, microwaves, power tools, and even electric vehicles. During power outages, the EP760 seamlessly switches from grid power to battery power in under 10 milliseconds, ensuring a seamless power supply.

Significant savings on electricity bills

The EP760 is widely compatible with solar systems, supporting up to 9.000W solar charging. It stores free solar power and guarantees a stable power source regardless of weather or time. Excess solar power can even be sold to the utility for additional income.

Even without a solar array, the EP760 remains beneficial. By scheduling its charge time during off-peak hours, users can utilize the stored, low-cost power during peak hours to save on electric bills. They also can use BLUETTI App to further optimize their energy consumption with few clicks on the phone.

Built to last with a 10-year warranty

The EP760 system boasts an IP65 rating for excellent dust and water resistance. It employs the safest LiFePO4 batteries, which offer a lifespan of at least ten years. Additionally, an advanced battery management system (BMS) safeguards against short circuits, overcharging, and other potential hazards. BLUETTI also provides a hassle-free 10-year warranty, ensuring peace of mind for years to come.

Easy and flexible installation

The BLUETTI EP760 is designed to be user-friendly. Rather than wall-mounting, it can be vertically stacked on the floor, preserving walls and conserving space. With IP65 protection and quiet operation at less than 50dB, the EP760 can be installed indoors or outdoors. Furthermore, BLUETTI offers on-site installation services worldwide, simplifying the path to achieving power independence.

For further details, please visit https://www.bluettipower.eu/pages/ep760-b500

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2200678/image.jpg

SOURCE BLUETTI

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.